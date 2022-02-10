Best.Energy, the business energy monitoring and management company, announces an exciting growth stage in 2022, as it looks to expand its energy efficiency operations in the UK.

With most businesses wasting between 10-40% of their energy spend and the energy price cap set to rise by 54% in April 2022, energy efficiency and management has never been more important. A boardroom issue for most organisations globally, Best.Energy helps businesses measure and reduce their energy expenditure – the first and second steps on their journey to Carbon Net Zero.

Troy Wrigley CEO

The company will aim to double its current headcount of 60, in line with strong growth projections. The recruitment drive will centre around the Technology and Energy Services teams, in charge of R&D and software technology, and data science and analytics respectively. Additional Client Services roles will also be scoped to support the onboarding of new customers.

To facilitate accelerated customer acquisition, automation is a key focus for Best.Energy in 2022, with plans to build and upgrade its infrastructure to continue its top-class service to clients and partners alike.

These ambitious plans will take place in Best.Energy new headquarters in Bristol Business Park. The company recently completed this major relocation, moving from its previous home in St Austell, Cornwall. This follows significant growth driven by the move to Carbon Net Zero and rising energy costs, which are substantially impacting commercial customers.

Troy Wrigley, CEO of Best.Energy, said, “We are tremendously excited about our plans for 2022 and demonstrating to companies up and down the country that energy efficiency is the first step in reducing both our carbon footprints and utility bills. Our move to Bristol is key in laying the foundations for our larger teams and welcoming the best and brightest to the business.

“We are investing heavily in infrastructure and operations so that our goals of bringing energy efficiency to more businesses across the UK runs smoothly and with our same high standard of care and implementation.

“I love it when our people tell me they wake up thinking ‘I’m going to do some good today’ - that’s the passion that we have. To help businesses make real and substantial savings and to reduce the use of carbon, leading to a more sustainable future for us all.”

Energy efficiency is the most sustainable solution

Best.Energy is on a mission to demonstrate that energy efficiency is the cheapest, cleanest and most accessible method for businesses to reduce both their carbon footprint and their utility bills. Best.Energy’s state of the art energy monitoring and management technology, Eniscope Air, uses the Internet of Things, Big Data and Automated Intelligence to give organisations the power to map out their energy usage in granular, asset-level detail – then target and execute savings remotely from the Cloud.

Around 90% of commercial buildings do not have a Building Management System (BMS). And with 85-95% of European building stock projected to still be standing in 2050, there is a critical need to gain control and reduce the use of energy. This is achievable by installing technology that is non-obtrusive, can be fitted retroactively and delivers immediate savings. Best.Energy’s Eniscope Air solution provides 90% of the value of a Building Management System, but with only 10% of the cost.

Why Bristol?

Founded in 2006, Best.Energy’s relocation aims to take advantage of the atmosphere of innovation and acceleration in the Bristol tech and sustainability scene after outgrowing their first commercial space in St Austell, Cornwall.

Bristol was named the most sustainable city in the UK according to a 2021 study, continuing its 13-year streak of green accolades. Including ‘the most sustainable city’ in 2008 from Forum for the Future and the first UK city to be awarded the European Green Capital in 2015.

Similarly, Bristol has consistently been cited as an up-and-coming tech hot spot in the UK. Published research from the Government’s Digital Economy Council in December 2021, ranked Bristol in the top five of the ‘Levelling Up Power Tech League 2021’, behind the likes of Cambridge and Oxford. SETsquared, the University of Bristol start-up incubator, was awarded ‘hottest accelerator’ in Europe at The Europas 2020.

Best.Energy comes from over 30 years of energy efficiency heritage. CEO Troy Wrigley’s father Ian Wrigley was an early pioneer of energy efficiency and monitoring technology. In 1982, he invented FuelBoss, a boiler management solution, and in the early 1990s, founded Somar International, an energy saving solutions company. Having witnessed the power of energy efficiency from a young age, Troy went on to found Best.Energy with family and childhood friends Ben Willcocks and Tim McMahon in 2006.

With an international network of over 100 partners, Best.Energy delivers projects efficiently and secures impressive energy – and cost – savings for global organisations.

Their Eniscope technology has saved 2.7 million kWh of energy across all 120 7-Eleven locations in Denmark, an 11.5% average energy saving.

Similarly, Best.Energy partnered with 105 KFC sites in Malaysia, producing on average 18% of energy savings.

Principally making their mark in the quick service restaurant and food retail sectors, Best.Energy has now expanded its remit to include any energy intensive business that requires energy management and monitoring. Their global reach now stretches across over 2.1 billion data points processed every day.

ENDS

About Best.Energy:

Best.Energy believes the ultimate sustainable solution in the fight against climate change is using what we already have – but better. Energy efficiency is the fastest, cheapest and cleanest way to reach net carbon zero. And in a world of rising energy prices, optimising energy usage also reduces the utility bill.

By harnessing the power of the Internet of Things, Big Data and Automated Intelligence, Best.Energy’s state of the art energy management technologies allow organisations to take control of their energy usage, turn the invisible visible and make smarter building and business decisions.

For more information, please visit www.best.energy

Press contact

Transform Communications

Veronica Hannon & Ellen Ridsdale

t: + 44 (0)1225 863846

m: +44 (0)77 5287 5286

e: veronica@transformcommunications.co.uk

ellen@transformcommunications.co.uk