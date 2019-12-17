Openmind partnership with Fluent Commerce enables Smith Optics of Safilo Group to offer customers fast and affordable home delivery with an easy returns process

London, UK – 17.12.2019: Smith Optics, the world leader in the production of ski goggles and helmets along with premium sunglasses and prescription frames, has chosen Fluent Commerce, the world’s number one Distributed Order Management (DOM) platform to help make it faster and easier for customers to enjoy home deliveries and an easy returns process.

As part of the Italian eyewear retailer’s investment in its customer experience, Smith Optics has selected commerce specialist Openmind to implement Fluent Commerce to enhance convenience for customers.

Smith Optics, part of the Safilo portfolio of brands including Carrera, Polaroid and Oxydo, is a fully integrated Italian eyewear creator and worldwide distributor of premium sunglasses, optical frames and sports eyewear with its products stocked across 100,000 stores worldwide.

“Smith Optics and Safilo Group has chosen to use Fluent Commerce’s distributed order management platform as part of our new site architecture. Smith Optics is committed to providing our customers' a best in class post-purchase experience with fast home delivery and self-service returns. Fluent's offering will enable us to achieve our goals with a significantly improved order management process," says Jennifer Karlson, head of eCommerce, Smith Optics.

The Safilo Group has seven directly owned manufacturing sites, with an extensive wholly owned global distribution network in 40 countries across North and Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and China. Safilo Group employs 6,594 staff worldwide.

“We are excited to be partnering with Smith Optics to help them deliver a smooth commerce experience and provide greater convenience to their customers. Fluent Commerce is a cloud native distributed order management platform that provides all the functionality needed for a retailer to offer ultimate delivery flexibility, and save time and money dealing with returns and courier shipping. We look forward to expanding our service to other brands of the Safilo group,” explains Rob Shaw, managing director, EMEA, Fluent Commerce.

Fluent Commerce’s technology suite includes software for in-store tooling, inventory and location management, customer service, fulfilment optimisation and reporting. For Smith Optics this means increased sales, reduced fulfilment costs and better customer retention.

-Ends-

About Smith Optics

Originating in the Sun Valley, Idaho, Smith Optics was founded in 1965 with the invention of the first snow goggle featuring a sealed thermal lens and breathable vent foam. Smith Optics is the world leader in the production of ski goggles and helmets along with sunglasses and prescription frames. With 50 years of innovation and design experience, Smith Optics is widely known today as an industry leader that pioneers advanced eyewear and helmets that incorporate dynamic technologies, optimised performance and clean styling. Smith seeks to power thrilling experiences in snow, surf, bike, fish and peak performance outdoor adventures with a comprehensive collection that exudes modern style and vibrant personality.

About Safilo

Safilo Group is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange - ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI. It is a fully integrated Italian eyewear creator and worldwide distributor of premium sunglasses, optical frames and sports eyewear. Design inspired and brand driven, Safilo translates extraordinary design into excellent products created thanks to a superior craftsmanship expertise dating back to 1878. Safilo’s portfolio encompasses proprietary brands – Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Safilo and Oxydo – and licensed brands Dior, Fendi, Banana Republic, Bobbi Brown, BOSS, BOSS Orange, Elie Saab, Fossil, Givenchy, Havaianas, Jack Spade, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, Kate Spade New York, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara, Max&Co., Moschino, Pierre Cardin, rag&bone, Saks Fifth Avenue, Swatch, and Tommy Hilfiger.

About Openmind

Openmind is one of the first Italian companies active in digital transformation. Built on strong technological experience, it has a multidisciplinary consulting approach in the areas of strategy, experience design and technology. Openmind has 100 employees and over 40 clients. Partners include Adobe, Atlassian, Fluent Commerce, Magnolia, Salesforce and SAP. For more information visit: http://www.openmindonline.it

About Fluent Commerce

Fluent Commerce is a cloud software company focused on smart order management for omnichannel merchants. The Fluent Order Management Cloud Platform is cloud native, fully managed and code-free. It includes the essential components for unified commerce: Distributed order management, in-store tooling, inventory & location management, customer service, fulfilment optimisation and reporting. This enables retailers and brands to rapidly drive up revenue, drive down costs, and win the convenience battle. Fluent Commerce works with global and regional brands such as JD Sports, Samsung, Australia Post, eBay, Woolworths, Target and French Connection. For more information visit www.fluentcommerce.com

