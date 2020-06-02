Panasonic TOUGHBOOK rugged technology supports leading Italian freight logistics centre in its digitisation process to improve productivity, efficiency and sustainability.

BRACKNELL, UK. 2nd June 2020 – Interporto Padova, the leading Italian freight logistics centre, is using Panasonic TOUGHBOOK fully rugged tablets to improve productivity, efficiency and sustainability. A video detailing the story can be found here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=44oxDYHui3A&feature=youtu.be.

Interporto Padova adopts Panasonic TOUGHBOOK fully rugged tablets

Established in 1973, the Interporto is located on key road, rail and port communication routes for the North-East of Italy and Europe. From here, about twenty freight trains depart and arrive every day, regularly connecting the main Italian and European ports. The main mission of the Interporto is to develop intermodal traffic by encouraging the use of rail for long distances, as an alternative to all-road transport.

To extend the possibility of viewing and managing operations in real time, and to assist workers on the ground and while handling machinery, Interporto Padova has chosen to implement Panasonic’s professional rugged mobile devices. Over the past two years, the terminal has been using the fully rugged TOUGHBOOK G1 tablets which, in combination with a dedicated software, enable the staff to manage work operations seamlessly.

At Interporto Padova, tablets are used day and night by field workers who carry out the delicate check operations for the carriage-unit combination in rain, snow or sun along the rails. Operators continuously receive and send information from the G1, ensuring flow continuity thanks to LTE connection, even through tall metal structures such as cranes and container walls. The tablet is also used in the cockpit of the container-handling vehicles; the operation-related information gets transmitted in real time to their drivers, with no fear of failures from strong vibrations or extreme temperatures.

“Introducing innovative IT tools is crucial for us to streamline operations within the Interporto,” says Cristiano Ruffini, IT Manager of Interporto Padova. “Introducing these devices has allowed us to digitise a number of operations so far managed with pen and paper: a significant step forward in terms of productivity, reliability and data transmission, as well as saving of consumable materials.”

