Dr. Metin Colpan, founder of Nasdaq listed Qiagen N.V. acquired 5% of BrainRepair UG shares worth EUR 15M

One of the most successful inventors and entrepreneurs who masterminded the unprecedented success of Qiagen N.V. from a start-up to a 10 billion market cap enterprise has taken the decision to refocus his activities on BrainRepair UG, a spin-off of the Ruhr-University Bochum (RUB). BrainRepair UG has developed a unique method based on own (autologous) cord blood stem cells to treat brain damage and cerebral palsy (CP) in newborns affecting 70,000 babies in the EU each year. Metin Colpan’s patented invention has become a standard method recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and is used by researchers all over the world, changing the way they can access, purify and understand genetic data in DNA and RNA. The European Patent Office states “…The tireless work of German scientist Metin Colpan over four decades has paved the way for rapid and effective genetic data analysis, enabling researchers to better detect disease and unlocking new therapies for conditions, including COVID-19,” and Prof. Dr. Arne Jensen, Co-Founder and CEO of BrainRepair UG, continues “We are delighted that we now can draw on the vast experience Dr. Colpan is offering us as Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Advisory Board on our way to the stock market at Nasdaq First North for which the IPO is planned in November 2021.” BrainRepair UG’s stem cell product has been granted the worldwide first ‘Orphan Drug Designation’ (ODD) by the European Commission and the European Medicines Agency. This designation guarantees market exclusivity in all EU member states for 12 years upon market authorisation. Prof. Arne Jensen stresses, “All our personal, scientific, clinical, and philanthropic efforts serve the ultimate goal – to combat infantile Cerebral palsy, the most common disability in childhood, and stop CP in children!”

About Qiagen N.V.

QIAGEN is a German provider of sample and assay technologies for molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic and pharmaceutical research. Consolidated under the Dutch holding QIAGEN N.V., the company operates more than 35 offices in over 25 countries.[16] QIAGEN's shares are listed at the NYSE (using ticker QGEN) and at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Prime Standard (using ticker QIA). Thierry Bernard is the company's Chief Executive Officer. The main operative headquarters are located in Hilden, Germany. Number of employees: about 5,000. Total equity: US $2,634.970 million. Industry: Biotechnology. Total assets: US $5,748.332 million. Market capitalization: US $ 11,123 billion.

About BrainRepair UG

BrainRepair UG is a clinical stage start-up developing cutting edge stem cell treatments based on human cord blood for a wide range of indications related to brain injury in children including those caused by oxygen lack and inflammation (PVL, HIE, NE), hemorrhage, stroke, cerebral palsy (CP), traumatic brain injury (TBI), and spinal cord injury (SCI). BrainRepair UG is the first Biotech company worldwide whose stem cell products have been awarded ‘Orphan Medicinal Product Designations’ for the treatment of brain injury in newborn infants (PVL, NE) by the European Commission and the European Medicines Agency, EMA. BrainRepair’s Headquarter is in Bochum, Germany. You may visit the website at https://brainrepair.eu/ for more information.

Links:

Metin Colpan (DE) - Finalist for the European Inventor Award 2021 – EPO https://www.epo.org/news-events/events/european-inventor/finalists/2021/colpan.html

Autologous Cord Blood Therapy for Infantile Cerebral Palsy: From Bench to Bedside,Obstet Gynecol Int vol.2014,12p; https://www.hindawi.com/journals/ogi/2014/976321/

First Autologous Cord Blood Therapy for Pediatric Ischemic Stroke and Cerebral Palsy Caused by Cephalic Molding during Birth: Individual Treatment with Mononuclear Cells", Case Reports in Transplantation, vol. 2016, Article ID 1717426, 9 pages, 2016. https://www.hindawi.com/journals/crit/2016/1717426/

EMA Orphan medicinal Product Designation Periventricular leukomalacia (PVL): https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/orphan-designations/eu3161744

EMA Orphan medicinal Product Designation Newborn encephalopathy (NE): https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/orphan-designations/eu3161743

Contact:

BrainRepair UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

Prof. Dr. med. Arne Jensen, MD, MBA

Ruhr-University Bochum

Campus Clinic Gynaecology

Universitätsstr. 136

44799 Bochum, Germany

Tel.: +49 234 588 196-0

Fax.: +49 234 588 196-19

Email: arne.jensen@brainrepair.eu