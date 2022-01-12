Paris, France – January 12, 2022 - Capital Banking Solutions is proud to announce the successful go-live of IMEIB on its new digital banking platform, CapitalDigital™.

This successful implementation for IMEIB will offer their clients a unique e-banking and mobile banking experience.

The bank will enable its customers to save time allowing them to benefit from IMEIB services anytime and anywhere, through CapitalDigital™.

IMEIB customers can now experience a seamless banking journey through web or by downloading the Native Mobile App which is currently available on Apple Store and Google Play Store.

IMEIB Chairman; Mr. Saif Yousif Ghulam described the new application “as another advanced banking service offered to our customers”. He praised the longstanding business relationship with CBS going back to 2006 when IMEIB implemented CBS’s first Core banking system in Iraq. The project was so successful that 18 other Iraqi banks chose CBS products for their operations. Mr. Ghulam also said that IMEIB will continue to provide the best of services to its loyal customers.

George Ghaoui, Sales Director Middle East said, "Congratulations to IMEIB on its digital transformation, and congratulations to both IMEIB and CBS on this considerable achievement, that was delivered within a short period of time. CapitalDigital™ will allow the bank to engage more with their customers and fulfill their demands".

CapitalDigital™ is a digital banking solution that delivers banking services to customers wherever they are and whenever they want through an Omnichannel experience. Customers’ banking journey starts with a cutting-edge digital onboarding that ensures a seamless digital experience. They can execute internal, domestic and international transfers, request to open new accounts, request checkbooks, cards and statement of accounts and more.

About IMEIB

When you mention the name of the Iraqi Middle East Bank for Investment, headquartered in Baghdad / Iraq, you are talking about one of the oldest private Iraqi banks, which has never hesitated to develop its banking activity to serve its clients, which started its activity in 1994 after obtaining a license to practice banking from The Central Bank of Iraq started its banking business in the same year with a capital of 400 million dinars. Now, the registered and paid-up capital of the bank is 250 billion dinars, 625 times higher than it was at the time of establishment. These increases were made through the capitalization of annual profits and the other part paid by shareholders since the establishment of the bank. The bank’s management has set its vision to provide a range of leading financial and banking services and set strategic goals that enable it to achieve this vision. High speed and unlimited speed from anywhere around the clock through the launch of the integrated digital services platform (Mobile-Banking) for smart phone devices in cooperation with (Capital-Banking-Solutions) company, in addition to the rest of the discreet banking services that it provides and that are compatible with the instructions of the Central Bank of Iraq. The bank is classified by the international rating agency (Moodys), and for our bank's compliance with the instructions and controls, it has been classified by the Central Bank of Iraq within the category (A), which is one of the highest ratings of banks in Iraq.

About Capital Banking Solutions

Capital Banking Solutions is a leading provider of an end-to-end global banking platform that enables banks to drive change for their business and transform the way they serve their customers. The objective is to allow customers to continuously improve their performance and compete with other players on the market.

The company has over 25 years of banking expertise in bringing innovative, comprehensive solutions which cater to the changing needs of modern financial institutions.

