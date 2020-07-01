This strategic partnership is the foundation for the long-term development and implementation of the business strategy of the Slovenian-based ICT Company

Linz, Austria and Kranj, Slovenia, 1 July 2020: S&T AG signed contracts for the acquisition of the Iskratel Group, one of the leading European ICT providers for the digital transformation of the telecommunications, transport, public safety and energy industries. S&T AG is a leading supplier of IT systems in Central and Eastern Europe, and of the services and solutions comprised in them. The technology group employs some 4,900 people and operates in 32 countries around the world.

Iskratel

Both companies recognize synergies for their future development and success, especially in IIOT software and 5G applications, which complement and strengthen the S&T product range. The acquired 5G know-how and the solutions based on it can be combined with established S&T products in the smart industry sector, such as SusieTec. The roll-out of 5G equipment on high-speed trains can also be advanced while strengthening the transport business. This is an area where the S&T Group has already implemented joint projects with Iskratel in Slovenia. Further synergies will open up in areas such as sourcing, manufacturing and sales, with S&T providing Iskratel with access to the Western European market. In return, S&T can draw on Iskratel’s employees and excellent long-term reputation in the Adriatic region and Eastern Europe.

Željko Puljić, CEO Iskratel: “The Iskratel Group has made a very clear and ambitious strategic plan which will be much more efficiently realized through numerous synergies within S&T AG. Faster portfolio development and market penetration, especially in areas of IIOT and 5G solutions, safe and smart communities, virtualization of access and core communication networks will be enabled through a stronger combined innovation and know-how, sourcing and sales network. We are also increasing human capital, which we continue to recognize as a crucial element in further success.”

Hannes Niederhauser, CEO S&T AG: “We have been following 5G developments for a long time, have identified applications ready for this technology, and expect to gain an advantage by strengthening our 5G product portfolio. Due to our synergies we will be able to increase Iskratel’s results to over 10% of EBITDA within the next 2 years. With this acquisition, we are positioning ourselves even more strongly for the future in our focus areas of smart factories and train radio for high-speed trains.”

In 2019, with 900 employees, the Iskratel Group generated sales of EUR 115 million and a slightly positive result. The fixed purchase price of EUR 37.5 million corresponds to a revenue multiple of around 0.35. Variable purchase prices were also agreed depending on future profit developments. The transaction is scheduled to close in autumn 2020, once all the official approvals have been obtained.

ABOUT ISKRATEL

Iskratel (www.iskratel.com) is the leading European provider of communications solutions for the digital transformation of the telecommunications, transport, public safety, and energy industries. With its own R&D and manufacturing centers, and a global footprint in more than 50 countries, Iskratel meets the demand for carrier-grade and mission-critical connectivity of fixed and mobile operators worldwide, as well as those of large-infrastructure industries, such as railways and power utilities. From road to rail, from city to countryside, from mine to factory, our aim is to make connectivity and operations smarter and safer. Iskratel is the link to a sustainable digital future.

ABOUT S&T AG

S&T AG (www.snt.at) heads a technology group that employs some 4,900 people, operating in 32 countries around the world. S&T AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, SANT), and S&T forms part of the Exchange's TecDAX® and SDAX® indexes. S&T is a leading supplier of IT systems in Central and Eastern Europe, and of the services and solutions comprised in them. In 2016, S&T took a stake in Kontron AG – one of the leaders in the world market for embedded computers – which has enhanced its portfolio of proprietary technologies used in the fields of appliances, cloud security, software and smart energy. This move has made S&T one of the leading suppliers on the international markets for Industry 4.0 and IoT (Internet of Things) technologies.

For additional information, please contact pr@iskratel.si.