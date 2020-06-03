Innbox Constructor is a simple and intuitive web tool which meets specific business and technical needs of operators

Kranj, Slovenia, 3 June 2020 – Iskratel, the leading European provider of sustainable broadband-access solutions, today announced the availability of its Innbox Constructor, a unique tool that allows operators of all sizes to customise Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) to meet their needs.

Innbox Constructor is an intuitive and easy-to-use web tool which provides operators with the ability to create their own distribution and specific configuration autonomously. Using the tool, operators immediately see the results of the modifications and, after less than an hour, operators can clone the custom configuration to thousands of CPE devices per day.

Tailored to meet operators’ specific business and technical needs, the CPE customised with the Innbox Constructor allows instant plug-and-play operation, immediate service delivery and is accessible by operators’ management system the moment it is connected at customer premises.

"As a regional operator supporting various access technologies, we had been continuously faced with the challenge of getting CPE tailored to our needs at a reasonable cost," said Igor Tatarević, CEO at Terrakom, Croatian fixed line operator and one of the first users of Iskratel’s Innbox Constructor. "With Innbox Constructor, we can now make the adaptations on our own, efficiently and cost-effectively. We trust that the devices we deliver to our customers will be operational and manageable from the first moment they are connected – at no additional cost for us."

The tool allows operators to modify and customise the default settings for plug-and-play operation, user rights and menu availability, GUI languages, and visuals such as colours and logo. No further configuration is required by operators or their end-users, which dramatically reduces operating costs, the number of helpdesk calls and truck rolls for operators.

"Using this tool, we can respond or adapt to customer needs quickly," added Terrakom's Igor Tatarević. "It gives us the flexibility of frequent adaptations. There is no training necessary to start using the tool, and at present, we are able to re-spin the distribution in as little as 15 minutes – far quicker than the one hour that Iskratel promises for the tool."

Innbox Constructor complements Iskratel's existing, project-led Turnkey Software-on-Demand (SWoD) programme. But unlike Turnkey SWoD, this novel tool gives operators of any size the freedom of making adaptations on their own.

"We are extremely pleased to see operators, such as Terrakom, recognise the value of Innbox Constructor,” added Simon Čimžar, Broadband CTO at Iskratel. "The tool allows operators to stay focused on their business objectives and customer needs, instead of losing valuable time and resources making sure devices at customer premises are up and running."

About Iskratel:

Iskratel is the leading European provider of communications solutions for the digital transformation of the telecommunications, transport, public safety, and energy industries. With its own R&D and manufacturing centres, and a global footprint in more than 50 countries, Iskratel meets the demands for carrier-grade and mission-critical connectivity of fixed and mobile operators worldwide, as well as those of large-infrastructure industries, such as railways and power utilities. From roads to rails, from cities to countryside, from mine to factory, our aim is to make connectivity and operations smarter and safer. Iskratel is your link to sustainable digital future.