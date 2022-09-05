Kranj, Slovenia – 5 September 2022 – Customers of leading European ICT company Iskratel will have access to an improved and greater range of services thanks to the merger with S&T Slovenija to form ‘S&T Iskratel’.

S&T Iskratel ranks at the very top of Slovenian ICT companies in terms of size, expertise, number of markets served and communications solutions offering. The new company will be led by two Managing Directors, Sašo Berger and Robert Kuzmič.

S&T Iskratel logo

Robert Kuzmič said: “Together we provide comprehensive offering of broadband solutions, information security, 5G and mobile private networks, IoT and cloud solutions, business-critical communications, as well as our own development of products for smart and safe communities. This is complemented by the fastest and most reliable support for various businesses as we play an important role in shaping their digital future within the Kontron Group.”

S&T Iskratel is an important member of the Austrian Kontron Group, a fast-growing technology leader, with over 1.34 billion euros of revenue in 2021. CEO of Kontron AG, Hannes Niederhauser said: “With more than 1,000 highly experienced employees, S&T Iskratel has not only become the largest company within Kontron Group in terms of the number of employees, but one of the leading European providers of comprehensive and highly reliable solutions for a safe, smart and digitalised future. With a clear vision of future growth and a highly experienced management team the company is set for success in the coming years.”

Sašo Berger, Managing Director at S&T Iskratel concluded: “With our “customer-first approach”, own R&D and manufacturing centres, and highly qualified employees we meet the demands of rapidly evolving digital environments, and will exceed 150 million euros of revenue in 2022. Our solutions play a significant role in developing a more advanced, safe, better connected and sustainable society. S&T Iskratel should be your first choice for your digitalization journey.”

ABOUT S&T ISKRATEL

S&T Iskratel, informacijske in komunikacijske rešitve, d.o.o., the parent company of the S&T Iskratel Group, is a leading European provider of comprehensive and highly reliable solutions for a smart, safe, and connected future. With its wide portfolio of comprehensive ICT solutions for the digitalisation of various industries combined with its fast and reliable support, S&T Iskratel is present in more than 50 countries worldwide. Its “customer-first approach”, development of its own products and over 1,000 employees in 10 countries, enables the group to fulfil the requirements of developing digital environments. Its solutions play an important role in developing a progressive, better-connected, sustainable and secure society. S&T Iskratel is a trusted partner and the responsible choice as you undertake your digitalization journey.

S&T Iskratel is a company of Kontron AG, a fast-growing technology group focused on the development of the advanced loT solutions for businesses with industrial transformation and digitalization goals. The Kontron group, which has companies in 32 countries and more than 6,000 employees, generated over €1.34 billion in revenue in 2021.

Smart, safe, and reliable solutions for a better-connected world.

pr@snt-iskratel.si

www.snt-iskratel.com