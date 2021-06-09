As efforts continue to ramp up in the DACH region, Iskratel will deliver a presentation on fibre optic expansion in rural areas at ANGACOM 2021

Munich, Germany, June 9 - Iskratel, one of the leading European ICT providers, is intensifying its activities in Western Europe and is now offering its innovative broadband access solutions in Germany. Subsequently, Iskratel has opened a branch in Munich to help deliver this to customers. At the upcoming ANGACOM show, Iskratel will also present its strategy for developing rural regions with modern fibre optic networks such as Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH).

The company from Kranj, Slovenia, is one of the major ICT players in Eastern Europe with annual sales of over 115 million euros and more than 100 million satisfied customers. Iskratel is already represented by partners in some Western European countries such as Spain, France and Belgium. The company expects sales to grow by 30 percent in these countries and has identified similar potential in the German market, as the broadband expansion with FTTH networks still has considerable growth potential in the country, especially in rural areas.

“We know from experience what network operators have to look out for in the business case for fibre optic networks in rural regions,” Dr. Mitja Golja, Broadband Business Development Director at Iskratel said. “We now want to bring our know-how to Germany in order to promote the expansion of fibre optics here.”

Iskratel has previous experience in seamlessly deploying fibre optic networks in rural or broadband underserved areas, and this was highlighted with the Slovenian-Croatian open access project RUNE (Rural Network), which provided passive and active XGS-PON network equipment to supply 210 cities with Gigabit connectivity. In addition, together with Telecom Slovenia, Iskratel is contributing to the rapid expansion of the 5G mobile network across the country. In Belgium, the ICT provider is building a 10 Gbit/s fibre optic network for thousands of households in rural areas with the Ulysse Group, providing a complete XGS-PON solution consisting of Optical Line Terminals (OLT) and Customer Premises Equipment (CPE).

Iskratel Key Account Manager Patrick A. Zuncke, who heads up the Munich branch, will oversee operations. Zuncke said: “Iskratel is a very agile company that works with partners and customers on an equal footing and offers them everything from a single source. The customers’ requirements are the top priority.”

Iskratel has already been able to demonstrate its expertise to network operators in Germany such as the Magdeburg telecommunications provider MDCC, which belongs to the Tele Columbus Group. “This is just the beginning,” said Zuncke. “I am certain that Iskratel will play a leading role in broadband access on the German broadband market for years to come.”

Dr. Mitja Golja will deliver his presentation at the virtual ANGACOM event on Wednesday June 9, 2021 at 1pm CET. For further information on the event and to register, visit the website here: https://angacom.de/en/homepage.

For more information about Iskratel, visit https://www.iskratel.com/en/

About Iskratel

With over 70 years of experience, ISKRATEL is one of the leading European providers of customized communication solutions for the areas of telecommunications, transport, public safety and energy as well as for electronic manufacturing services (EMS).

Over 900 employees develop high-quality OLT and CPE products in their own innovation and production centers, including at the headquarters in Kranj, Slovenia, thereby driving the expansion of ultra-fast fixed and mobile networks (5G). Network operators of all sizes, from SMEs to Tier 1 operators, rely on ISKRATEL's modern and sustainable products for optical broadband networks (XGS-PON and GPON) and the multi-award-winning end-user devices (CPE). Member of the global technology group S&T, ISKRATEL has a local presence in more than 50 countries and is consistently expanding its market position, especially in Western Europe.

