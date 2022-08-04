Zzoomm and Iskratel partner to provide future-ready, multi-gigabit full fibre connectivity to residents and businesses across the UK

Oxford, UK, and Kranj, Slovenia, 4 August 2022 – Zzoomm, the rapidly growing UK full fibre operator has announced Iskratel – a leading European broadband solutions provider – as its latest technology partner in delivering the most advanced and reliable Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) broadband to millions of UK residents.

In ramping up their fibre roll-out to hundreds of communities across the UK, broadband ISP Zzoomm will benefit from Iskratel's complete XGS-PON access solution including Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) and Optical Network Terminals (ONT). Iskratel is supplying its compact Lumia XG8 and Lumia C16 (XGS-PON OLTs), as well as Innbox X22 ONTs for the dual-box setup at customer premises, delivering multi-gigabit services. Zzoomm offers symmetric residential services up to 2 Gbps and business services up to 10 Gbps.

The partnership will give Zzoomm's ambitious plans to reach one million UK premises in over 85 towns by the end of 2025 an additional boost.

Rich Shaw, Engineering Director at Zzoomm, said: “We have partnered with Iskratel to help accelerate our service deployment as our build program gathers momentum across the UK. Iskratel brings tremendous experience and they complement our existing technology partners perfectly with their ability to deliver a high-quality, reliable and tailored solution for Zzoomm at scale. We look forward to developing our partnership with Iskratel and delivering a superior customer experience and serving many more happy customers.”

With extensive experience in deploying fibre solutions in challenging semi-rural and rural areas, Iskratel is set to efficiently address the needs of the UK market with highly scalable XGS-PON/Combo OLTs and a range of ONTs. Earlier this year, Iskratel opened a local office in the UK to bring added flexibility and responsiveness to UK customers.

“We trust that our solutions are the perfect fit to meet the needs of UK operators. It makes me glad to see UK users already benefitting from our partnership, with many more to follow,” said Svjetlana Kalaba, Director Business Unit Broadband at Iskratel. “We are proud to take part in Zzoomm's endeavours to bring fibre to hundreds of communities across the UK, and help propel Zzoomm's future growth.”

About Zzoomm

Zzoomm is an established and rapidly growing Full Fibre network operator, building to market towns across the UK. Designed for high performance and built for resilience, their standout challenger brand is synonymous with superior customer service. Zzoomm is backed by Oaktree Capital and headquartered in Oxford, with five regional hubs and two dedicated training centres that allow it to confidently invest in levelling up the UK’s digital infrastructure.

Press contact: press@zzoommgroup.com. More info at www.zzoommgroup.com / www.zzoomm.com.

About Iskratel

With 75 years of experience, Iskratel is the leading European provider of customised communications solutions. Over 900 employees develop high-quality OLT and CPE products in their own innovation and production centres, including at the headquarters in Kranj, Slovenia. Numerous operators of all sizes rely on Iskratel's sustainable XGS-PON, Combo PON and GPON solutions. Member of the global technology group S&T, Iskratel has a local presence in more than 50 countries and is consistently expanding its market position and footprint.

Press contact: pr@iskratel.si. More info at www.iskratel.com.