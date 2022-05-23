The initiative is the “missing piece of the jigsaw” to unlocking a greener Europe and reducing operators’ carbon footprints

Vienna, Austria, 23 May 2022 – Committed to open and transparent communication about the energy consumption of its equipment, Iskratel has started using energy-efficiency labels for all of its new broadband products. According to Iskratel, the labels will improve credibility and comparability, and enable operators to make informed decisions when selecting products that reduce their environmental impact.

Examples of CoC-compliancy labels

The labels state the product's power consumption and the level of compliance with the EU Code of Conduct on Energy Consumption of Broadband Equipment, provided as a percentage of the limit set by the Code of Conduct. Similar in design to those used for energy classes of domestic appliances, the labels will be easy to read and understand for operators and end-users alike.

“To make environmentally responsible decisions, operators need credible and comparable figures about power consumption of the equipment they procure and use,” said Matjaž Pogačnik, Strategy Consultant at Iskratel. “In meeting operator needs, equipment vendors must be aware of their responsibility in reducing their overall carbon footprint throughout the product lifecycle.”

Issued by the European Commission's Joint Research Centre, the Code of Conduct outlines the limits of power consumption of broadband equipment and specifies the test methodology. The Code of Conduct is the framework for credible and comparable power consumption figures. As a signatory of the code, Iskratel is committed to ensuring that its broadband-access equipment complies with the strict limits on power consumption imposed by the code, and clearly informs customers and users about their usage.

“The introduction of labels will provide the missing piece of the jigsaw in helping operators and end-users correctly estimate the carbon footprint that results from the specific mix of resources needed to generate electricity,” added Pogačnik. “We call upon the whole industry to join Iskratel's initiative and take a positive step towards a greener Europe with an industry-wide adoption of Code of Conduct compliancy labelling.”

Pogačnik will call for industry-wide support during his speech on 25 May at the annual FTTH Conference in Vienna, from 23 to 25 May 2022. Pogačnik and other Iskratel experts will be on hand at stand G24, ready to provide more information about the initiative and Iskratel's latest broadband solutions.

About Iskratel

With 75 years of experience, Iskratel is one of the leading European providers of customised communications solutions for the areas of telecommunications, transport, public safety and energy as well as for electronic manufacturing services (EMS).

Over 900 employees develop high-quality OLTs and CPE in their own innovation and production centres, including at the headquarters in Kranj, Slovenia. Numerous operators of all sizes rely on Iskratel's modern and sustainable products for optical broadband networks (XGS-PON, GPON, Combo PON) and the award-winning end-user devices (CPE). Member of the global technology group S&T, Iskratel has a local presence in more than 50 countries and is consistently expanding its market position, especially in Western Europe.

