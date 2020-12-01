The XGS-PON OLT allows operators to optimise total cost of ownership and facilitates the migration to software-defined access

Kranj, Slovenia, 1 December 2020 - Iskratel, the leading European provider of sustainable broadband-access solutions, has released its SI3000 Lumia XG8, a compact, eight-port XGS-PON Optical Line Terminal (OLT), optimised for smaller fibre-access deployments in residential, business and backhaul use cases.

Supporting any service delivery model in single or multi-provider environments, the compact XGS-PON OLT allows operators to virtualise the network without hardware replacement. Therefore, operators can skip an entire investment cycle and fully optimise total cost of ownership while introducing software-defined, next-generation broadband access.

Operators will be able to utilise the SI3000 Lumia XG8’s high resiliency and compactness in a host of urban and rural environments and its eight XGS-PON ports can serve up to 2,048 users at 1:256 split radio. In addition to its low power consumption, rack space is saved at central office locations and it can fit into street cabinets, comfortably coping with harsh temperatures up to 65 °C.

“Creating radical change in every aspect of our lives, from how we communicate, to how we work and relax, fibre is the only future-ready option, and the SI3000 Lumia XG8 will help operators overcome the challenges surrounding this new era of technology,” said Svjetlana Kalaba, Director of Business Unit Broadband, Iskratel. “By utilising the right technology, operators can unleash the full potential that fibre offers and address the connectivity demands of today and beyond.”

The RUNE (Rural Network) project, which will connect around 350,000 households in rural Slovenia and Croatia, is just one example of the successful deployment of Iskratel's compact XGS-PON OLTs, with the first end-users already receiving ultra-fast internet access over XGS-PON.

Iskratel continues to introduce its array of dual-nature OLTs that eliminate the need for operators to invest in hardware upgrades when they start virtualising the central office. Promoting sustainable fibre access for operators' long-term business success, the SI3000 Lumia XG8 is based on a network processor and operates in a flow-based mode, allowing a smooth migration to software-defined access.

This compact XGS-PON OLT – which comes in a 1U pizzabox format – complements Iskratel's existing XGS-PON OLT portfolio by providing full scalability of deployment from 1U versions to the biggest, multi-blade XGS-PON OLTs, which were released earlier this year. Full support for traditional and virtualised setups on SI3000 Lumia XG8 will be available in Q1 2021.

“It’s our expertise and knowledge that makes us a chosen and leading provider of connectivity solutions across Europe. We are excited to showcase our new wave of innovative solutions to address the specific needs that broadband deployments face at this year's FTTH Conference,” added Kalaba.

Iskratel will be showcasing its latest SI3000 Lumia XG8 at FTTH ‘Virtual’ Conference 2020 from Wednesday, December 2 until Thursday, December 3.

About Iskratel

Iskratel is the leading European provider of sustainable solutions for service and network providers, industries and governments. Iskratel's broadband solutions address both sides of the equation: the SI3000 product family equips forward-looking operators with industry-leading density and deployment versatility, while the Innbox customer premises equipment guarantees gigabit connectivity and supreme user experience. A pioneer in software-defined access, Iskratel leads the way towards disaggregated, cloud-based infrastructure delivering tangible TCO savings. While nurturing Iskratel's own R&D and manufacturing centres, its development and service centres in 30 locations support customers in more than 50 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.iskratel.com and follow Iskratel company profiles on LinkedIn and Twitter.