The Innbox G92 is the latest major release as part of the company’s full portfolio of high-performance GPON ONT fibre-access solutions

Kranj, 21 September 2021 – As Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) technology becomes increasingly more essential, so does the demand for operators to unlock the full potential of gigabit connectivity. Iskratel’s latest launch, the Innbox G92 delivers multi-gigabit wireless connectivity and guarantees superior user experience.

Innbox G92

The high-end and performance-optimised GPON FTTH Home Gateway has an integrated fibre-termination unit (FTU) to reduce operational expenditure and to optimise Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for operators. The Innbox G92 provides unparalleled reach of high-speed Wi-Fi coverage inside the home and supports multi-gigabit mesh Wi-Fi.

Iskratel Business Development Director Mitja Golja said: “We are delighted to release our highly anticipated home gateway that will help operators to easily deploy a state-of-the-art network. Designed for high intensity use, such as multi-streaming and gaming, the Innbox G92 is an affordable solution that optimises operators’ TCO and offers their customers an uncompromised user experience.”

Providing superior wireless coverage with Wi-Fi 6 and equipped with multi-user, multiple-input and output (MU-MIMO) technologies, the Innbox G92 is designed for network intensive tasks such as advanced triple-play services and multiple Ultra-High-Definition TV streams to be delivered over a wireless or wired home network.

Created for maximum convenience and usage, the network’s expansive reach of Wi-Fi coverage can be further extended when paired with supported mesh Wi-Fi technology, preventing common dead zones. Complemented by Innbox satellite access points, the mesh Wi-Fi network ensures seamless roaming with full safety and security for operators, due to the device’s embedded firewall and wireless-security mechanisms.

Security and privacy are improved greatly when utilised with other solutions from Iskratel’s Innbox Premium Applications Suite, including the Innbox Share private cloud, Innbox Parental Control and the Innbox Constructor. When used in conjunction with the Innbox G92, the latter allows for full adaptability and customisation to operator needs by helping to streamline auto-configuration on Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) devices.

Find out more about Iskratel’s full wireless network offering here: https://www.iskratel.com/en/solutions/broadband/broadband-cpe/mesh-wi-fi.

About Iskratel:

With over 70 years of experience, Iskratel is one of the leading European providers of customized communications solutions for the areas of telecommunications, transport, public safety and energy as well as for electronic manufacturing services (EMS).

Over 900 employees develop high-quality OLT and CPE products in their own innovation and production centres, including at the headquarters in Kranj, Slovenia, thereby driving the expansion of ultra-fast fixed and mobile networks (5G). Network operators of all sizes, from SMEs to Tier-1 operators, rely on Iskratel's modern and sustainable products for optical broadband networks (XGS-PON and GPON) and the multi-award-winning end-user devices (CPE). Member of the global technology group S&T, Iskratel has a local presence in more than 50 countries and is consistently expanding its market position, especially in Western Europe.

