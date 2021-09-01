The universal SI3000 Lumia C16 is the world’s first 16-port solution that enables operators to freely migrate their networks

Kranj, 1 September 2021 – Network operators are free to choose their own path to next-generation PON broadband, following the launch of Iskratel’s ground-breaking Combo PON OLT that will be showcased at this year’s FTTH Virtual Conference 2021.

The SI3000 Lumia C16 is a dual-nature OLT that enables operators to avoid an entire investment cycle with no hardware upgrade required when migrating to software-defined, next-generation access networks, saving on time as well as cost. Complementing Iskratel’s existing OLT portfolio, the product launch introduces a complete fibre-access offering of GPON, XGS-PON and Combo PON technology to address various operators’ migration needs.

Iskratel Broadband Business Development Director Mitja Golja said: “We are excited to showcase our versatile and sustainable Combo PON compact OLT as part of our extensive OLT offering at the FTTH Conference. It is important that we arm operators with the right tools to ensure they can seamlessly migrate their fibre-access networks from GPON to XGS-PON, as well as from conventional to fully virtualised networks, while at the same time provide their customers with the reliable and ultra-fast connectivity they demand.”

The demand for Combo PON OLT technology highlights the importance of seamless fibre-access deployments, as well as cost-effective network migration, and this will be expanded upon during Iskratel’s Mitja Golja’s presentation on day two of the FTTH Conference.

Offering a greater level of versatility for GPON and XGS-PON deployments, the SI3000 Lumia C16 is ideally suited for urban and rural areas with various population densities. This enhanced flexibility to deploy conventional or virtualised fibre-access set-ups, also optimizes the total cost of ownership for operators. The compact SI3000 Lumia C16 is targeted for smaller fibre-access deployments, and with its 16 combo-port capacity and a high split ratio, it can efficiently serve more than 2,000 users at any one time.

Iskratel strives to meet operators' needs in reducing the energy consumption of fibre-access equipment, and the latest addition to the portfolio of energy-saving OLTs is in-line with Iskratel's overall environmental strategy of contributing to the long-term reduction of greenhouse-gas emissions.

Golja will be discussing Iskratel’s full OLT offering at the FTTH Virtual Conference on September 16. Register your interest here: https://www.iskratel.com/en/company/events/ftth-virtual-conference-2021.

About Iskratel:

With over 70 years of experience, Iskratel is one of the leading European providers of customized communications solutions for the areas of telecommunications, transport, public safety and energy as well as for electronic manufacturing services (EMS).

Over 900 employees develop high-quality OLT and CPE products in their own innovation and production centres, including at the headquarters in Kranj, Slovenia, thereby driving the expansion of ultra-fast fixed and mobile networks (5G). Network operators of all sizes, from SMEs to Tier-1 operators, rely on Iskratel's modern and sustainable products for optical broadband networks (XGS-PON and GPON) and the multi-award-winning end-user devices (CPE). Member of the global technology group S&T, Iskratel has a local presence in more than 50 countries and is consistently expanding its market position, especially in Western Europe.

