Innovative new products such as the ComboPON OLT are designed for modern fibre optic networks, and will be showcased at this year’s conference

Munich, July 14, 2021 - Iskratel, a leading European ICT provider, will be presenting its innovative, brand-new Optical Network Terminal and Optical Line Terminal (ONT / OLT) products and services designed for modern fibre optic networks at the Gigabit Summit in Hessen, Germany this week.

The annual conference is aimed at highlighting the expansion and further development of digital infrastructures. Iskratel’s Patrick A. Zuncke, Head of the Munich branch, will be expanding on Iskratel’s continued focus in Germany and will showcase the brand-new SI3000 Lumia C16 at the Rhein Main Congress Center in Wiesbaden.

The network has a high-performance ComboPON OLT in its luggage, that meets current and future requirements for passive optical networks. Compactly designed, the SI3000 Lumia C16 is network processor-based, meaning that the functions and performance parameters can be conveniently set in microcode, allowing for a high level of interoperability. Network operators can therefore provide XGS-PON and GPON end-users with high-speed Internet services with just one device. Furthermore, new debugging tools such as network tracing and the integrated, OMCI-compliant analyser will make network monitoring easier.

Zuncke also attributes the great demand to the currently prevailing supply bottlenecks for chipsets, semiconductors and electronic components. "The booming economy in the USA and China as well as the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on global supply chains are causing bottlenecks in Europe," explains Zuncke. "With the ComboPON OLT SI3000 Lumia C16, network operators are optimally positioned so that no new hardware for fibre optic networks have to be purchased when demand increases."

In addition to exclusive new details about the SI3000 Lumia C16, participants of the Gigabit Summit will also gain insight into the current Iskratel products and the services for setting up modern fibre optic networks. Both the ComboPON OLT SI3000 Lumia C16 and the innovative CPE of the Innbox series are expected to be in high demand in Germany, an estimate supported by the first testing activities that Iskratel is currently carrying out in collaboration with selected German network operators.

Zuncke added: "This is a promising start shortly after we opened our branch in Munich. I am confident that we will complete the tests successfully and thus significantly increase our market share in Germany."

Iskratel will be located at booth no. 45 at the event that begins on July 14th. Find out more about Gigabit Summit 2021 and see its full list of exhibitors here: https://www.breitband-in-hessen.de/gigabitgipfel2021/

About Iskratel

With over 70 years of experience, Iskratel is one of the leading European providers of customized communications solutions for the areas of telecommunications, transport, public safety and energy as well as for electronic manufacturing services (EMS).

Over 900 employees develop high-quality OLT and CPE products in their own innovation and production centres, including at the headquarters in Kranj, Slovenia, thereby driving the expansion of ultra-fast fixed and mobile networks (5G). Network operators of all sizes, from SMEs to Tier-1 operators, rely on Iskratel's modern and sustainable products for optical broadband networks (XGS-PON and GPON) and the multi-award-winning end-user devices (CPE). Member of the global technology group S&T, Iskratel has a local presence in more than 50 countries and is consistently expanding its market position, especially in Western Europe.

Press contact:

Aleš Udir, Marketing Director

Email: pr@iskratel.si and iskratel@proactive-pr.com