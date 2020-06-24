The scalable blade for the SI3000 Lumia addresses all deployment densities from urban settings to rural environments

Kranj, Slovenia, 24 June 2020 – Iskratel, the leading European provider of sustainable broadband-access solutions, today launched its XGS-PON Optical Line Terminal (OLT) blade for its broadband-access product SI3000 Lumia, offering a multitude of access technologies.

Iskratel unveils new XGS-PON OLT blade

Fully equipped with XGS-PON blades, Iskratel’s single SI3000 Lumia XGS-PON OLT can serve up to 32,678 users from the same MEC chassis. The new four-port XGS-PON OLT blades in MEC chassis support full wire-speed throughput, as well as split ratio up to 1:512.

The new offering will complement Iskratel’s existing PON OLT portfolio by providing full scalability of deployment from 1U versions to the biggest MEC chassis of SI3000 Lumia OLT. It serves all use cases across residential, business and backhaul, as well as providing scalability for both GPON and XGS-PON technologies. The greater scalability means the blade can address all deployment densities from high-density urban environments to low-density rural settings.

"We are pleased to launch our XGS-PON OLT blade for SI3000 Lumia which operators can utilise and deploy in a host of urban and rural environments,” said Matjaž Aljančič, Director of Business Unit Broadband at Iskratel. “Specifically, Iskratel's PON portfolio has already proven itself in the RUNE (Rural Network) project, which will connect around 350,000 households in rural Slovenia and Croatia, and XGS-PON deployment is due later this year.”

Based on network processors, the blades operate in a flow-based mode and pave the way for operators to use next-generation, software-defined access solutions. There is no need for hardware upgrades which allows operators to avoid the entire investment cycle, since software upgrades can modify the operation radically or even turn the OLT into fully virtualised pOLT with vOLT software running in the cloud.

About Iskratel:

Iskratel is the leading European provider of sustainable communications solutions for the digital transformation of the telecommunications, transport, public safety, and energy industries. With its own R&D and manufacturing centres, and a global footprint in more than 50 countries, Iskratel meets the demands for carrier-grade and mission-critical connectivity of fixed and mobile operators worldwide, as well as those of large-infrastructure industries, such as railways and power utilities. From roads to rails, from cities to countryside, from mine to factory, our aim is to make connectivity and operations smarter and safer. Iskratel is your link to sustainable digital future.