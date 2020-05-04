Agile solution provides always-on, failsafe connectivity for emergency teams at any location

LAKE GENEVA, WI, May 4, 2020 – Isotropic, the trusted provider of global internet services offering unrivaled certainty, has announced the availability of its new Emergency Communications Platform (ECP). The platform is rapidly and easily integrated into emergency vehicles to provide an instant means of communication no matter where it is needed, allowing emergency managers to effectively coordinate a response using voice, data, and video services as well as manage available bandwidth.

With its compact design and just-add-power portability, the ECP can be installed on any vehicle in a fraction of the time of traditional solutions, without the need for large clusters of rooftop equipment that introduce more opportunities for technical difficulties. The ECP is built on a software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) connection that automatically shifts between VSAT and LTE networks in microseconds.

“It’s said that the first five minutes of an incident dictate the next five hours of its operations,” said Ryan Zbierski, Director, Mission Assurance, Isotropic. “It is essential that connectivity is made instantly available wherever it’s needed. Our software-defined solution enables first responders to share information from the outset. We take the worry out of the communications so they can focus on the job at hand.”

The technology behind the ECP features the Kymeta™ GEO flat panel antenna with an integrated iQ 200 modem board from ST Engineering iDirect at its core, promising unfailing, always-on connectivity. This is coupled with the Isotropic Datadragon™ bandwidth management platform that puts the power to monitor, control, and optimize data usage in the hands of relief teams. The platform is supported by Isotropic’s customizable flat-rate flexible service plans designed to scale and work not only with the ECP, but also with pre-existing technology configurations.

“We are proud to play a part in this innovative solution for emergency services,” said David Harrower, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Kymeta. “To see the Kymeta antenna playing such a key role in the ECP and enabling mobility of communications to the heart of where people need help means a great deal to us.”

The ECP is available now from Isotropic. To find out more and to contact the team, please visit: https://isotropic.network/ and https://isotropic.network/isotropic-emergency-communication-platform/

About Isotropic Networks

Isotropic Networks, Inc. (Isotropic) is a global provider of satellite internet services and network management solutions. With the best uptime in the satellite industry, we deliver unrivalled certainty for leaders in high-risk, high-pressure industries including Oil and Gas, Maritime, and Enterprise Solutions.

Isotropic is built on high standards for troubleshooting and solving technically complex problems with the latest technologies. Our team of highly-trained hardware and software engineers delivers personalized services and solutions that support our clients when and where they need it most—now and into the future.

Isotropic is connecting the planet and continually raising the bar for what satellite connectivity can be.

www.isotropic.network

Media Contact

Toni Lee Rudnicki

Chief Marketing Guru

+1 (603) 548-5532

tl.rudnicki@isotropic.network