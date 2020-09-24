Melissa selected as one of this year’s 20 Under 35 honorees expected to have a profound impact on the satellite industry

LAKE GENEVA, WI, September 24, 2020 – Melissa Orlick, Director of Maritime Communications at Isotropic Networks, Inc. (Isotropic), has been selected by Space and Satellite Professionals International (SSPI) as one of this year’s “20 Under 35” cohort of outstanding young professionals and entrepreneurs in the space and satellite arena. These honorees, who are expected to have a profound impact on the industry in the future, will be commemorated at the virtual Future Leaders Celebration during Satellite Innovation 2020, held in October.

Melissa Orlick

The 20 Under 35 honorees are employees or entrepreneurs who have demonstrated initiative, creativity and problem-solving skills that created new capabilities, overcame major challenges, and ensured excellence in technology and service. They are selected by a panel of judges based on scoring of nomination forms, and during the commemoration ceremony, SSPI will announce and present the three top-scoring honorees with its Promise Award, recognizing their status as the 20 Under 35 leaders.

Since joining Isotropic in 2011, Melissa has been the driving force behind Isotropic’s maritime division. Melissa built a network of cross-functional relationships with numerous businesses and dealer partners across the maritime industry, which has contributed to Isotropic’s ability to always meet all clients’ needs, and allows her to create tailored service plans that are uniquely both flexible and affordable. Leveraging this network of industry partners, Melissa spearheaded Isotropic’s yachting division, and has grown Isotropic’s maritime market from a handful of vessels to more than one hundred in operation. Thanks to her efforts, the company is viewed as a major player in the yachting market, with a reputation for flexibility, reliability and valuable service.

As part of her work in the maritime division, Melissa set up and executed a channel partnership with Inmarsat for the company’s Sat C – GMDSS and L-band services and solutions. Testament to the impact Melissa has had on the maritime industry is her nomination to the executive committee as treasurer for the International Superyacht Society (ISS). Melissa was also responsible for the formation of a four-person team in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to oversee Isotropic’s maritime division as it branched out into the commercial/small passenger market. After conducting significant research into different strategies, Melissa proceeding with a hybrid approach that has been successful in the market every year since.

Outside of work, Melissa serves on the Board of Directors of the U.S. Superyacht Association (USSA), as well as chairperson for the USSA’s team for the annual Children’s Diagnostic Treatment Center Spin-a-thon. She also serves on the ISS Board of Directors and as co-chair of its marketing committee. Melissa volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Broward County, where she participates in the home building program, and at the Broward County Waterway Cleanup.

