10ZiG® Technology will be featuring new product, new software, new branding, and more, on the show floor of VMware Explore this August 29th-September 1st.

LEICESTER, UK – Explore VMware-verified 10ZiG Endpoint Hardware & Software for a cloud-ready virtual universe at VMware Explore US 2022 in San Francisco. 10ZiG is looking forward to connecting with customers, partners, and meeting new people to chat about all things 10ZiG & VMware! From our Thin or Zero Clients, Mobile Thin Client Laptop, or All-in-One with audio & video, to our Free 10ZiG Manager™, or RepurpOS™ software, we’ve got a lot of new cloud, DaaS & SaaS supported products and services to share that will fit into your remote and hybrid virtual computing environments. Join 10ZiG staff including our COO, CTO, and Vice President of Sales at booth #1704 for live demos, device models, top giveaways, the Tuesday Hall Crawl, and a chance to win one of several $500 Visa Gift Cards!

10ZiG at VMware Explore San Francisco

Some of the 10ZiG growing partnerships include VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Nutanix, Amazon WorkSpaces, Teradici, and more recently, EPOS Audio and Control Up. Stop by to chat with our product experts about 10ZiG’s U.S. Tech Support, short lead times, cloud-based management, no license fee policy, no subscription guarantee, and hardware that’s TAA compliant, supports Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex, Blast/RTAV & Imprivata, and offers TPM and Fiber options, and much more. While you’re there, see our expanding family brand for our NOS™ / PeakOS™ OSs, and software programs. For an immediate overview of 10ZiG and all that’s new, see this 1:30 min. video > The Power, Speed, and Performance of 10ZiG.

Please look for us at VMware Explore Europe | Barcelona, this coming November 7-10, 2022!

##

About 10ZiG Technology

10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin & Zero Client endpoint devices for Virtual Desktop Environments – VDI, Cloud, DaaS & SaaS support. We provide leading Intel- & AMD- based, Dual Core and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Amazon WorkSpaces, and more, in addition to the widest range of PCoIP Zero Clients on the market. FREE, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, and the 10ZiG Manager™ - our FREE management software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses - gives us our cutting edge. To learn more or to arrange for a FREE Thin or Zero Client demonstration device, please contact 10ZiG below or at www.10ZiG.com.

