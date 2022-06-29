Fourth acquisition by Viennese investor group in 2022

Vienna, 29th June 2022 The JP Hospitality Investors Club has acquired Hotel Milano in Madonna di Campiglio (altitude: 1,600 metres), a property surrounded by the breathtaking mountain scenery of the Brenta Dolomites.

Daniel Jelitzka, founder of JP Immobilien Group and chairman of the Advisory Board at JP Hospitality, explained that the acquisition of Hotel Milano fits into the Investors Club’s strategy very well: “Madonna di Campiglio is a one-of-a-kind ski town in the northern Italian Alps with its own unique charm, and it offers the ideal conditions for a wide range of winter and summer tourist activities. With a refurbished, hip hotel and an attractive range of culinary offerings, we will cover the resilient and very much in demand lifestyle segment here.”

The hotel offers around 50 rooms and is located in the middle of the pedestrian zone in the Alpine village of Madonna di Campiglio, roughly a one-minute walk from the valley chairlift station for the famous World Cup race course. In collaboration with an international operator, the hotel will be renovated and repositioned as a mid to upscale Alpine lifestyle hotel.

“We will give an existing property a modern update with a clear design and develop it into an Alpine lifestyle hotel located in one of Europe’s most attractive Alpine winter and summer tourist destinations,” commented Lukas Euler-Rolle, CEO of JP Hospitality, enthusiastically.

Gebhard Schachermayer, CAM of JP Hospitality, pointed out that “the vintage hotel features an ideal location in the heart of the town centre and has tremendous catch-up potential with modern F&B and wellness offerings.”

Download: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RFV7gvbhSJ9MZHGfT7PoyMn1qSuklV63/view?usp=sharing

www.jpi.at

For enquiries, please contact:

Petra Menasse-Eibensteiner / JP Immobilien

+43 699 126 39 220

petra@menassemenasse.at