Copenhagen, Denmark JT IoT announces it has reached an agreement to acquire NextM2M, a Danish IoT and connectivity management provider with global outreach. NextM2M will be integrated into the JT IoT core networks and further enhance the Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities of the company.

NextM2M’s Internet of Things business provides machine to machine data transmissions with a focus on custom-made solutions that aim to provide the most efficient SIM card option to meet specialised connectivity needs for more than 130 global customers in over 60 countries. The company partners with major telecommunication providers such as Vodafone and JT, to power various IoT solutions, from smart sensors to industrial automation.

By integrating into the JT IoT family, NextM2M adds to existing global footprint and development capabilities. JT IoT is delighted to have NextM2M’s IoT experts as part of the journey.

Graeme Millar, CEO of JT IoT said:

“I am delighted to welcome NextM2M to the JT IoT family. NextM2M will help us deliver our strategic goals to diversify on our connectivity suppliers. The acquisition will also further accelerate our growth whilst underpinning our excellent efficiency. We believe that in NextM2M we have found a partner that shares our vision and mission to drive success within the IoT industry”.

Henrik Hansen, CEO of NextM2M, said:

“We are excited to join JT IoT on this exciting journey. There is a huge potential in IoT solutions market and by joining hands with a global player like JT IoT, we can ensure we have the right people and expertise to continue challenging the established players with new and innovative solutions."

About JT IoT

JT has built a reputation as a supplier of global “Internet of Things” connectivity - applying its telco assets to provide cellular connectivity and remote management of close to 10 million SIMs and connected devices across the world.

JT IoT has demonstrated consistent strong revenue growth since its launch in 2014. Supported by a team of 70 people and over 500+ roaming agreements with global operators, JT IoT offers multiple network access through a single SIM – providing robust, secure and “always on” connectivity. Its in-house developed Nomad Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) provides a differentiated experience through real-time monitoring and control of large SIM estates.

Recognising the massive potential of this nascent technology JT launched its first “embedded-SIM” (eSIM) proposition in 2020. This product eliminates the “lock-in” effects of traditional SIMs by enabling a change of network providers over the air, allowing remote provisioning and billing of operator profiles, enhancing its credentials as the most advanced CMP on the market today.

IoT is now a truly global phenomenon, with applications across the healthcare, mobility, automotive and infrastructure sectors, to name but a few – many now supported by JT IoT solutions.

www.jtiot.com

About NextM2M

NextM2M delivers global connectivity and a flexible, web-based SIM Management Platform compatible with any network and M2M solution regardless of size. Through a diverse network of partners, M2M can be the key to a complete IoT solution, thus removing the hassle of development, deployment, and management for customers. Working with our partners and customers, we develop, deploy, and manage comprehensive end-to-end IoT solutions and services worldwide. We strive to develop and maintain network connectivity that delivers efficient IoT solutions and exceptional customer satisfaction.

www.nextm2m.com