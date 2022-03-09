Belfast, UK - March 9, 2022 – Uleska, a leading DevSecOps platform that helps organisations effectively reduce software security risks and IT costs, today announced it has appointed ex-ZoneFox chief, Jamie Graves, as CEO to help support the company’s growth and expansion plans.

The DevSecOps market is estimated to reach over $23 billion by 2028, which has been driven by the significant security benefits organisations are seeing in addressing vulnerabilities in code and software before it is publicly released. However, a key challenge organisations face when transitioning to DevSecOps is a lack of security integration tools, which can seamlessly fit into the Software Development Lifecycle, without slowing down the development process or overburdening DevOps teams with false positives.

Uleska plays a critical role in tackling this challenge, by offering organisations an orchestration platform designed to help software and development teams work together efficiently, to remediate vulnerabilities and implement effective security measures with ease and speed, while minimising false positives.

“One of the biggest challenges organisations face when implementing DevSecOps is that it adds cumbersome security checks, which generate false positives and slows down agile development. This costs organisations both time and money and often results in friction between development and security teams. Uleska is tackling this challenge by streamlining the process and enabling security and development to work together effectively and collaboratively. I am delighted to be appointed as CEO of Uleska as I believe the platform offers major benefits to organisations that are looking to reduce their risk exposure by adopting DevSecOps,” said Jamie Graves, CEO of Uleska.

In addition to the appointment of Graves, Uleska’s founder Gary Robinson has taken on the role of Chief Security Officer, while the company has also appointed Raquel Soares as Chief Marketing Officer and Martin Hewitt as Chief Product Officer. The newly instated leadership team will play a key role in helping Uleska meet its growth and expansion targets, while making valuable updates to the platform to better serve their customers’ growing and evolving security needs.

“I believe there is a huge opportunity for Uleska to help organisations improve their defences against cybercriminals by working to remediate vulnerabilities in code, before software is released. This offers organisations significant security and cost savings and will ultimately play a critical role in building a safer and more secure digital future,” continued Graves.

Uleska’s automation and collaboration platform allows security teams and developers to work together to solve security vulnerabilities in software quickly, before it’s released. The platform allows its customers to automatically scan their software with a wide range of application security tools, without the manual overhead, which results in a 20 times faster time-to-value in terms of set-up, training and running the tools, and results in an 80 percent cost reduction in the ongoing running and operation of these tools. Through the reduction in costs and speeding up the AppSec process, Uleska is allowing organisations to achieve more with fewer resources, thus allowing teams to focus resources on the issues and metrics that matter.

About Uleska:

Uleska is an application security automation platform that helps security and development teams manage application security at scale. With Uleska, teams can confidently start an AppSec program using open-source, commercial, and custom tools and then quickly change, add or scale tools as their technology and business needs evolve.

Founded in 2016, Uleska is headquartered in Belfast, UK.

For more information, please visit: https://www.uleska.com/