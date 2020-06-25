Newly combined JRebel/XRebel plugin gives Java developers a high-ROI, user-friendly option for developer productivity and application performance.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 25, 2020 – Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, today announced the release of a combined JRebel and XRebel plugin for the Eclipse IDE.

By packaging JRebel, a Java productivity tool that allows developers to skip redeploys during development, and XRebel, which helps developers trace transactions end-to-end in distributed applications, into the Eclipse IDE, developers are able to accelerate time to market for high performance Java applications.

“Eclipse is a great IDE for Java development that I have been using for ten years,” said Curtis Johnson, Product Manager for JRebel and XRebel, “and the JRebel and XRebel combined plugin only makes Eclipse more viable in today’s Java ecosystem.”

“We were pleased to hear that the JRebel team was adding XRebel functionality into their Eclipse IDE plugin,” said Mike Milinkovich, Executive Director of the Eclipse Foundation. “This is a great example of our community innovating and improving the Java developer experience on top of the Eclipse IDE platform.”

“By saving money with a free IDE like Eclipse, development teams can start looking at other ways to improve productivity,” said Curtis Johnson, Product Manager for JRebel and XRebel, “the JRebel/XRebel plugin for Eclipse offers a streamlined, high-ROI option.”

To download the JRebel/XRebel Eclipse plugin, please visit the Eclipse marketplace today at https://marketplace.eclipse.org/content/jrebel-eclipse.

About JRebel

JRebel provides industry-leading Java development efficiency tools — removing bottlenecks in the development process and helping developers to code better applications, faster.

JRebel has revolutionized Java development by allowing developers to skip redeploys while maintaining application state. When JRebel is used with XRebel, developers can seamlessly diagnose, fix, and check code performance — even in microservices-based applications.

With over 3000 customers, JRebel and XRebel are trusted by leading brands around the world, including American Airlines, DellEMC, HBO, Hewlett Packard, Oracle, Volkswagen, and more.

For more information, please visit www.jrebel.com.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. With a portfolio of scalable DevOps solutions, we help modern enterprises overcome complex product development challenges by improving productivity, visibility, and security throughout the product lifecycle.

Our portfolio including solutions for Agile planning & ALM, API management, automated mobile & web testing, embeddable analytics, open source support, repository management, static & dynamic code analysis, version control, and more.

With over 20,000 customers, Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to drive their business critical technology development.

For more information, visit www.perforce.com.

