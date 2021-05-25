Washington D.C., USA, 25 May 2021: The Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA) has today announced that representatives from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Mexico’s Instituto Federal de Telecomunicaciones (IFT) will be speaking at its upcoming Global Summit. This year marks the ninth DSA Global Summit, which will bring together regulators, policymakers and industry stakeholders from around the world to deliberate spectrum sharing methods and models.

FCC’s Acting Chairwoman, Jessica Rosenworcel, will join Commissioner Javier Juárez Mojica from IFT Mexico and other speakers from the Office of Communications (Ofcom) in the UK, the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (KOMINFO) in Indonesia, and the Federal Network Agency for Electricity, Gas, and Telecommunications (BNetzA) in Germany.

Several new distinguished speakers have been announced, including:

Jessica Rosenworcel, Acting Chairwoman, FCC, USA

Jane Coffin, Senior Vice President, Internet Growth, Internet Society (ISOC)

Yolisa Kedama, Councillor, Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA)

Thomas Ewers, Head of Section, International Spectrum Affairs, BNetzA, Germany

Javier Juárez Mojica, Commissioner, Instituto Federal de Telecomunicaciones (IFT), Mexico

Dr Ir. Ismail, Director General of Frequency Spectrum Management and IT Equipment Standard, KOMINFO, Republic of Indonesia

Philip Marnick, Group Director, Spectrum, Ofcom, UK

Pavel Sistek, Head of Policy and Strategy Unit, Czech Telecommunication Office

Mark Walker, Associate Vice President, Sub-Saharan Africa, International Data Corporation (IDC)

Chris Szymanski, Director of Product Marketing, Broadcom

Basilio Rodríguez Perez, President, Federation of Associations and Chambers of Internet Providers of Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC-ISP)

Claude Aiken, President & CEO, Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA)

Andrew Clegg, Spectrum Engineering Lead, Google

“As our ninth annual Global Summit approaches, we are excited to host an agenda of such influential speakers from around the world,” said Martha Suárez, President of the DSA. “With so many significant advancements in the area of spectrum policy in recent days, such as the decision by Kenya’s Communications Authority to authorize the use of TV White Space (TVWS) and the decision by the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada on the Technical and Policy Framework for Licence-Exempt Use in the 6 GHz Band, now is an exciting time to be discussing spectrum sharing successes. It is vital that we continue this positive momentum, by engaging with regulators and industry representatives from different regions such as Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, Americas, the Middle East and beyond.”

The 2021 DSA Global Summit will focus on success stories for connectivity in various spectrum bands across continents, updates on the adoption of dynamic spectrum access technologies, and an emphasis on the continued need for inclusion to bridge the digital divide. Sessions will also cover the transformation potential and the economic benefit of spectrum sharing frameworks, like Wi-Fi 6E and CBRS.

You can register online for the virtual Global Summit 2021, June 8-10 2021, by visiting the website.

