ASSET will accurately predict network coverage for its Chinese operator customers

FAIRFAX, VA., USA – 15 June 2021 – TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, has been selected by JieSai, a Chinese design institute serving the country’s mobile operators, to deploy ASSET Radio and ASSET Design, TEOCO’s market-leading 5G radio network planning and design tools.

JieSai will use TEOCO’s ASSET tools to deliver mobile radio network design, planning and modelling services for its operator customers, including China Mobile, China Unicom and China Tower. ASSET Radio and ASSET Design’s planning and modelling features will help JieSai to better simulate 5G network coverage and performance, and support network parameter planning, including antenna location and positioning.

The deployment follows JieSai’s use of ASSET for LTE network planning, yielding impressive results. Since using ASSET, the design institute has improved its planning efficiency, and increased mobile coverage and quality for its mobile operator customers significantly.

“JieSai plays a critical role in helping Chinese mobile operators meet the demands of their customers through the delivery of network design and planning,” said Cheng Min, Wireless Chief Engineer, JieSai. “It’s very important that we have the right tools to accurately predict radio network coverage. Having seen the benefits of TEOCO’s ASSET solution across LTE networks, we were confident of its capabilities for 5G and we’re delighted to be working with TEOCO to deliver the best service to our operator customers.”

“Our ASSET portfolio continues to play a critical role in the roll out of new networks, helping network planners around the world meet coverage capacity and quality targets,” said Atul Jain, Founder and CEO, TEOCO. “As JieSai’s operator customers continue to optimize their 5G roll outs and deployments, we are delighted to be providing the design institute with the right tools to ensure network coverage and maximise planning efficiency.”

