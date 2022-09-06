Air Handling Unit, UPS and battery cabinet upgrade completed for live data centre originally built by Secure I.T. Environments in 2009.

6 September 2022 – London, UK – Secure I.T. Environments Ltd, one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced the completion of a two-phase data centre upgrade project for Johnson Service Group, the UK provider of textile rental and linen services to the hotel, catering and hospitality markets.

Chris Wellfair, Projects Director

The initial upgrade phase to the data centre, which was originally built by Secure I.T. Environments in 2009, was for the full replacement of the UPS system. This was upgraded to two Riello Multi Sentry (MST Series) 40 kVA UPS systems, with new 10-year battery cabinets complying to IEC60896-2 for construction, performance, and design life.

John Parry, Group IT Infrastructure Manager at Johnson Service Group, said, “Investing in our data centres is about much more than increased processing performance, storage, or speed. Our DCs are a critical asset to the business so maintaining them in a way that improves energy efficiency, reliability and prolongs their life, is vitally important. Secure I.T. Environments has been an important part of our digital transformation and a trusted provider.”

The second phase of the project saw the upgrade and replacement of the original air handling units in the data centre. This was undertaken in a phased approach, allowing the data centre to remain live, ensuring cooling capacity was not compromised and services remained available continuously. The phase was completed over a three week period with new energy efficient FlaktGroup Direct Expansion Multi-DENCO® air-cooled air handling units in a downflow configuration (internal compressors were matched to the external air-cooled condensers)

Chris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments, said, “We have a long standing relationship with Johnson Service Group, and it is always great to see the value over time a data centre we have designed delivers for an organisation. Like all data centres, the time comes to upgrade equipment either because of its end of life expectancy or because new more efficient innovations become available, and Johnsons is making those investments to get the most from its data centres in terms of performance and cutting running costs.”

Secure I.T. Environments provides ongoing maintenance for two Johnsons Services data centre sites, covering UPS, fire suppression, air conditioning, generator, room cleans and overall room maintenance.

About Secure I.T. Environments Ltd

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised, and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.

The company offers a “Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education, and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.

Secure I.T. Environments’ primary aim is to ensure that clients’ critical infrastructure components are protected against all external threats in a suitably protected modular room or ModCel containerised environment. To this end the company has established long-standing partnerships with its manufacturers, who are at the forefront of R&D, to ensure the highest level of physical protection and energy efficiency is maintained.

About Johnson Service Group

Headquartered in Preston Brook, Cheshire, JSG provide textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK. The Group is the leading supplier of workwear and protective wear in the UK, offering these services through its “Johnsons Workwear” brand. It also provides premium linen services for the hotel, catering and hospitality markets, and high volume hotel linen services, through a number of different brands which include “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”. With its core values of quality, reliability and service, the Group aims to provide customers with an outstanding level of customer care.

