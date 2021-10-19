Bogotá, Columbia

The hybrid event will showcase the country’s strategic advantages and exciting opportunities for foreign companies looking to invest in Colombia.

The President of Colombia, Iván Duque, will be among the keynote speakers.

With ProColombia’s support, over 265,000 jobs have been created through 598 investment projects worth US $25,4 billion, between August 2018 and 2021.

The seventh annual Colombia Investment Summit (CIS) will take place from Oct. 20-26 both remotely and in person in Bogotá. Organised by ProColombia, the organisation in charge of promoting foreign direct investment in Colombia, the event is expected to bring together more than 1,000 participants and over 300 international companies for three days of academic presentations and business matchmaking with local companies, project owners and government entities.

The Summit will also present the measures taken to ensure a prompt economic recovery after the pandemic, such as the Social Investment Law, the Special Tourism Projects legislation, incentives for Mega Investments, among others, as well as the fundamental role of foreign direct investment. The President of Colombia, Iván Duque, will be one of the main speakers, as well as the President of the Development Bank of Latin America - CAF, Sergio Díaz-Granados and Javier Villamizar, Operating Partner of Softbank Investment Advisers.

“Since August 2018 and up to August of 2021, ProColombia has supported the arrival of 598 investment projects, worth US $25,4 billion, which have resulted in over 265,000 new jobs. This event is a great opportunity to continue positioning Colombia as the ideal investment destination in the region, increase these numbers and contribute to the recovery of our economy”, said Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia.

In the heart of the Americas, Colombia is recognised as one of the most attractive destinations in Latin America for investors. It has a privileged geographical location which makes it a great export platform with easy access to global markets. The country’s seaport and air connectivity are unparalleled: it reaches more than 493 ports worldwide and 22 airlines link Colombia with 24 countries. Currently, Colombia has 17 Free Trade Agreements with 65 countries including the United States, Canada, and the European Union, with the potential to reach 1,500 billion buyers.

During this year's summit, the country will present 150 investment projects of national interest with a combined value of US$8 billion, across key sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing, and technology as well as other opportunities in a sustainable ecosystem.

In previous editions, more than 400 investors attended the CIS and it generated over 1,000 appointments. This platform has attracted outstanding participants such as former President Bill Clinton, Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization, Zurab Pololikashvili and former President of the Inter-American Development Bank, Luis Alberto Moreno.

To register and learn more, visit: https://colombiainvestmentsummit.co/en

ProColombia is the entity in charge of promoting Colombian Exports, International Tourism, Foreign Direct Investment, and the Colombia’s Country Brand in the world.

