MMA Germany kicks off “The Great Marketing Debates Series” with a discussion of Dr. Peter Fader’s customer-centric framework.

Munich, May 18, 2021 — In “The Great Debates Series,” the MMA brings the insights of six world-renowned marketing leaders to the masses. The experts share their marketing growth frameworks to help marketers understand how they can grow their brands and businesses. Now the MMA Germany is taking these conversations to the local level in “The Great Marketing Debate Series.”

The Great Debates Logo

In four panels, MMA Germany will summarize the growth frameworks discussed in the series and invite marketing experts from Germany and the surrounding region to share their insights and experiences. Whether they agree, disagree, or have an entirely different framework to offer, we want to hear what our local experts have to say.

In the first webinar, panelists will debate Dr. Peter Fader’s framework. Fader is professor of marketing at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a representative of a customer centric approach. Fader believes that marketers must leverage customer lifetime value, arguing marketers generate the best results when they find the customers most likely to buy their product or service — and then finding more of them. Marketers should analyze behavioral data to understand and forecast customer shopping/purchasing activities.

Can you choose valuable customers for profitable outcomes?

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 - 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CEST

Panelists:

Christian Eckhardt, CEO & Co-Founder, Customlytics

Dorit Posdorf, Operating Partner Marketing, NuCom Group

Patrick Stal, Chief Digital Officer, N26 - The Mobile Bank

Carlos Yniguez, Chief Digital Officer, Jochen Schweizer mydays Holding GmbH

Peggy Anne Salz, Moderator, Chief Content Officer, MMA Germany

Register for the first free webinar in the series to hear the experts’ take on the customer-centric approach. Learn how they define and live customer centricity in their organizations and specific verticals. Here is just a sample of the insights our panelists will share:

“Lifetime value for me is not a segmentation tool. I think it is a strategy setting and an optimization tool.” — Patrick Stal, Chief Digital Officer, N26 - The Mobile Bank

“I'm always advocating for consumer centricity — and broadening your view [by] looking into the market and not just into your customer base.” — Dorit Posdorf, Operating Partner Marketing, NuCom Group

Register Now: https://www.mmaglobal.com/webinars/can-you-choose-valuable-customers-profitable-outcomes

Other Panels in the series include:

Creative Matters - how to build brands (July) — In this panel, a group of marketing experts debates the framework of Dr. Leslie Wood.

— In this panel, a group of marketing experts debates the framework of Dr. Leslie Wood. Reach vs. Targeting: Contradiction or Symbiosis (October) — This panel debates Professor Byron Sharp’s reach-based marketing approach.

— This panel debates Professor Byron Sharp’s reach-based marketing approach. Distribution is the key growth driver (November) — Our panel of marketing experts discusses the distribution-focused growth framework of Dr. Dominique “Mike” Hanssens

About the MMA Germany:

Comprising over 800-member companies globally and 15 regional offices, the MMA is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, martech and media companies working collaboratively to architect the future of marketing, while relentlessly delivering growth today. Led by CMO’s, the MMA helps marketers lead the imperative for marketing change – in ways that enable future breakthroughs while optimizing current activities. The MMA is committed to science and questioning and believes that creating marketing impact is steeped in constructively challenging the status quo encouraging business leaders to aggressively adopt proven, peer-driven and scientific best practices, without compromise. The MMA invests millions of dollars in rigorous research to enable marketers with unassailable truth and actionable tools. By enlightening, empowering and enabling marketers, the MMA shapes future success, while also propelling business growth.

The MMA’s global headquarters are located in New York with regional operations in Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM). For more information about the MMA, please visit the website of the MMA Global. The MMA Germany is led by Chair Mark Wächter and Country Director Katja Griesser. For more information about the MMA Germany and their members visit our website, our blog, or follow us on Twitter.

