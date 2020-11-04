As part of Aruba’s drive to deliver cloud-based networking solutions with flexible OPEX and pay-per-use investment models through channel partners, cyber security specialist KHIPU is now a certified MSP (Managed Services Provider).

London, 4th November, 2020 KHIPU Networks Limited, the international cyber security and networks specialist, is now certified as an Aruba Managed Services Provider (MSP). This will give its customers access to the latest, fully-managed cloud-based networking solutions from Aruba with creative ways to invest including a variety of flexible OPEX and pay-per-use models. This coupled with KHIPU’s Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) accreditation with Palo Alto Networks, means that they can deliver WiFi, Networking and Cyber Security as a single flexible “As A Service” managed solution.

This year, more than ever, people around the world are working in radically different ways. Flexible, work-anywhere capability is no longer just a nice-to-have – it’s become essential. The effect on the way organisations upgrade their IT infrastructures, Cyber Security and Cloud environments has been dramatic.

The traditional upgrade model – involving large capital outlays to replace legacy equipment – is becoming less relevant. OPEX Network as a Service and Security As A Service models, which harness agile cloud-based solutions, technology and pay-per-use pricing models, is the future.

"There is an ongoing trend in IT towards subscription-based models enabling customers to move costs from CAPEX to OPEX. With the launch of Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform), Khipu Networks, will be able to leverage Aruba's market leading technology to build their own solutions whilst differentiating their proposition in the market." - Sherifa Hady, Channel Sales Director, Aruba EMEA

As an Aruba MSP, KHIPU, with proven expertise in cyber security, wi-fi and networks, is well-placed to satisfy this new demand. Their partnership with Aruba gives them access to a curated suite of solutions specifically designed to help organisations migrate to a more agile, cost-effective cloud-based IT model. This model is already proving very successful across a number of key sectors in the UK, including local government, health and higher/further education institutions.

So what are the advantages of moving to a cloud-based Network as a Service (NaaS) model? Clearly, users can benefit from a faster, more reliable experience wherever they are, boosting their productivity. And IT administrators gain easy ‘single dashboard’ control over their entire network with solutions such as Aruba ClearPass. Protection against security breaches or cyber attack is also enhanced.

"Over the past eight months, the increase in demand for OPEX As A Service models has grown significantly. We've had customers across all market sectors invest in our solutions using their legacy equipment to release capital, funded by operational budgets rather than the traditional capital outlays. It's helping our customers continually improve their operations and cyber security postures." - Matt Ashman, CCO, KHIPU Networks

From a cost viewpoint, procurement managers can deliver cutting edge IT and cyber security solutions using creative and flexible payment models, avoiding the need for expensive one-off capital outlays. In these cash-strapped times, the potential to release cash from legacy equipment and migrate to a more flexible, pay-per-use network will be very attractive. Moreover, KHIPU offers organisations the benefit of only needing a single provider to handle everything – networking, wi-fi and cyber security.

