MCLEAN, Va., October 21, 2020 — GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that women’s fashion brand KOOKAÏ will deploy GTT managed SD-WAN and connectivity services for its 148 office and retail sites across France and Spain.

KOOKAÏ’s online business and shops in France and Spain have relied on GTT’s network for over a decade, supporting business-critical data flows such as inventory, orders and payment transactions. As KOOKAÏ moves into the next phase of its digital transformation, it will bring more contactless sales terminals, video and real-time marketing to enhance its in-store experience. It is also looking to innovate its online retail experience and manage the increased demand for internet shopping, which has grown dramatically in the past six months.

The managed SD-WAN service provided by GTT will ensure traffic is routed securely and optimally across KOOKAÏ’s network and support increased levels of user activity. It will also provide secure local internet breakout as well as a Wi-Fi hotspot in every KOOKAÏ location for customers and staff in stores. Offices and shops will be connected using fiber or broadband, with 4G backup for every site to ensure resilience.

“We are delighted to extend our long-standing relationship with KOOKAÏ, bringing the benefits of managed SD-WAN to support their digital business strategy,” said Ernie Ortega, CRO and interim CEO of GTT. “We look forward to continuing to support KOOKAÏ in realizing a unified retail experience for its customers with our cloud networking services.”

About GTT

GTT connects people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud. Our clients benefit from an outstanding service experience built on our core values of simplicity, speed and agility. GTT owns and operates a global Tier 1 internet network and provides a comprehensive suite of cloud networking services. For more information on GTT (NYSE: GTT), please visit www.gtt.net.

About KOOKAÏ

KOOKAÏ is an Australian-owned women’s fashion label, defined by an essence of femininity, confidence, allure and independent style. Throughout its boutiques across Australia, New Zealand and Europe, KOOKAÏ offers a unique shopping experience through which the KOOKAÏ woman can transcend fashion’s boundaries — defying the trends and creating her own. For more information on KOOKAÏ, please visit www.kookai.fr.

