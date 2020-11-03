Technology refresh a significant milestone in KPMG Abogados Spain’s knowledge management journey towards artificial intelligence capability

Madrid, Spain – 03 November 2020 – Lexsoft Systems, a provider of IT and business process solutions, today announced that KPMG Abogados Spain – one of the leading tax and legal services advisory in Spain – has further invested in its knowledge management programme, to expand the scope of the current solution to leverage and deliver the collective expertise and experience of over 800 legal and tax professionals to clients. Upgrading the underlying components of the solution to the latest versions, this technology refresh represents a major milestone in KPMG Abogados’ knowledge management journey, as it sets the foundation for the firm’s move towards artificial intelligence capability for this function in the near future.

KPMG Abogados’ knowledge management solution comprises Lexsoft T3, the comprehensive knowledge management workflow engine, and iManage RAVN Insight, the enterprise search application with artificial intelligence. Both these applications, which seamlessly integrate with the firm’s enterprise document and email management system, iManage Work, have been upgraded.

Immediately, by virtue of going live on the latest versions of the solutions, professionals at KPMG Abogados are benefiting from enhanced performance of the firm’s knowledge management system. User experience is notably improved due to the superior user interface and enriched search capability. Presently, KPMG Abogados’ knowledge management solution surfaces knowledge and intelligence from the documents residing within iManage Work. Typically, the firm creates over one million working documents across tens of thousands of cases the organisation services for clients across Spain.

KPMG Abogados is now well poised to embark on the next phase of the firm’s knowledge management programme, which will combine the knowledge residing in the firm with external information sources to derive powerful intelligence that the professionals can use to advantage their clients. The firm will leverage the advanced data classification and modelling methodologies offered by T3, alongside the application’s ability to communicate with the numerous third-party legal web and content services. This, coupled with the sophisticated search capability provided by RAVN Insight, will deliver compelling insight and knowledge to KPMG Abogados’ professionals.

According to a spokesperson at KPMG Abogados Spain, “Clients come to KPMG for the expertise of our excellent individual professionals and practice area teams, but more crucially for the ‘knowledge’ and ‘power’ of this global firm as a whole. This power only comes from the collective experience and expertise of the entire firm. It’s like going to a hospital – you want a doctor with the right experience to treat you, but the technology, expertise and services that the hospital offers, has a bearing on the quality of the overall care and treatment you receive. So, the objective of our Knowledge Management strategy is to harness and leverage the dynamic expertise, experience, and knowledge of the entire firm to help address the business problems our clients face.”

“This technology refresh is a major milestone, and gives us the advanced technical capability, including artificial intelligence, to deliver sophisticated knowledge management competence to the firm in the near future”, the spokesperson at KPMG Abogados Spain, added.

The KPMG Abogados’ knowledge management solution is designed to ensure the highest level of client confidentiality, while drawing out the innate knowledge and intelligence from the some of the most complex and challenging transactions.

“KPMG Abogados is very clear about the route the firm wants to take for knowledge management in the firm,” Carlos García-Egocheaga, CEO of Lexsoft Systems, commented. “They recognise the importance that technology plays in creating a meaningful solution for its professionals. Over the last five years that we have worked with the firm, facilitating quick access to relevant information intuitively for the busy professionals has been among our top focus areas. It is key to knowledge management success in any organisation.”

About Lexsoft Systems

Lexsoft provides IT and business process solutions to the legal sector across Europe, United States and Latin America. The company assists law firms and corporate legal departments (CLD) to improve their document management, knowledge management, practice management, and CRM processes, to facilitate business efficiency, improve productivity and reduce risk. The company’s Lexsoft T3 is a proven knowledge management solution, offering one of the most comprehensive workflows for this business function.

With over 150 customers, 8 of the 10 largest firms in Spain, almost half of the IBEX35 legal departments, trust the Services and Solutions provided by Lexsoft. For more information visit: www.lexsoft.com and http://www.lex-soft.com/T3.

Media contact:

Vidushi Patel

TagusPR

E: vidushi@taguspr.co.uk

P: +44 7958474632