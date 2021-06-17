Enhanced Single Solution Better Detects Possible Market Manipulation And Abuse Across Multiple Communications Channels

London, UK – June 17th 2021 - KX, a worldwide leader in real-time streaming analytics, has today announced the integration of an electronic communications (E-Comms) capability with its award -winning KX Surveillance solution.

This enhancement enables the real-time capture, processing, and analysis of unstructured data – such as email, chat, forums and JSON voice transcripts – alongside structured trade data for improved regulatory compliance and fraud detection.

“Global regulatory requirements demand that financial organizations detect and monitor fraudulent activity in real-time, yet monitoring communications taking place on channels outside formal corporate IT systems can be hard,” said John Dalton, SVP Financial Services, at KX. “By integrating E-Comms capabilities with our industry-leading trade surveillance platform, we’re providing a holistic view of the data relevant to fraud detection and adding insight around intent to the activity itself.”

The integrated solution includes enhanced Natural Language Understanding (NLU) machine learning capabilities enabling more precise, intelligent, and automated monitoring of all types of communications. This more accurately identifies suspicious communications and insider threats while reducing false positives.

A single consolidated Action Tracker provides a real-time alerting system to notify when potentially suspicious communications are taking place amongst internal and external entities involved with trade activities. Advanced search capabilities allow for easy searching across all communication and trade data in one place including other data formats including images and pdfs.

The enhanced integrated KX Surveillance solution is available now. More information at https://kx.com/solutions/compliance/

