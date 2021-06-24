London, June 24th 2021: KX, a worldwide leader in real-time streaming analytics, today announced that it has joined the AWS ISV Workload Migration Program (WMP), which helps customers migrate ISV workloads to AWS to achieve their business goals and accelerate their cloud journey.

KX will support customer migrations by providing a repeatable blueprint to harness real-time and historic data at scale for real-time continuous intelligence. This follows the launch of KX Insights™ – KX’s cloud-native streaming analytics platform – on AWS Marketplace earlier this year. KX Insights is a cloud native solution for mission critical real-time analytics and continuous actionable intelligence. Using stream processing, high-speed analytics and machine learning interfaces, it enables fast decision-making and automated responses.

“With KX Insights, customers can run blazingly fast and highly scalable real-time data analytics with all the benefits that a cloud architecture brings,” said Gerry Buggy, Chief Strategy Officer at KX. “By running the world’s fastest streaming analytics platform on AWS, we can enable organizations across all industry sectors to significantly reduce time to value from their data.”

Streaming analytics is forecast to reach $39bn globally by 2025*. Analyst firm Gartner believes that by next year (2022), most business systems will feature real-time data capabilities and that public cloud services will be essential for 90% of data and analytics innovation. Moreover, independent research** commissioned by KX shows that 90% of enterprises plan to increase investment in real-time analytics technologies over the near term to maintain operational performance and gain competitive advantage.

KX Insights runs natively on AWS to access all the benefits of its cloud-based technologies and services for delivering real time streaming analytics. This includes not only low-cost storage on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), the compute elasticity of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), streaming via Amazon Kinesis and serverless compute via AWS Lambda, but also extends to its expansive catalog of microservices that enable rapid, flexible deployment of new applications using Docker and Kubernetes.

