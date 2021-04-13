KX included in overview of 34 providers in 2021 report

London, April 13th 2021: KX, the world’s fastest real-time streaming analytics platform, announced today that it has been included in Now Tech: Streaming Data Platforms, Q2 2021 report, published by Forrester Research, Inc. The report – which uses market presence and functionality as selection criteria for inclusion – segments firms based on annual streaming data platform revenue into Large, Medium and Small categories. KX is one of 34 vendors included in the report and is listed in the Large category.

Kathy Schneider, Chief Marketing Officer at KX commented: “Across industries real time data analytics is profoundly transforming business outcomes by helping organizations work smarter, react faster, and improve operational performance. We’re proud that KX has been recognized in the Forrester Now Tech: Streaming Data Platforms report. We believe this is testament to the power of the KX platform and reflects our commitment to delivering the technology, expertise and experience needed to bring businesses into the era of continuous intelligence.”

Unlike other solutions that patch together various data ingestion and analytics products, KX Streaming Analytics uniquely combines historic and real-time data to deliver actionable insights for critical business decisions. It is built on kdb+, an ultra high-performance time-series database designed for rapid analytics on large scale datasets in motion and at rest. With KX, organizations across industry sectors including financial markets, automotive, manufacturing and telecommunications can integrate streaming analytics into their business processes and applications to achieve high-performance data-driven decision making.

In March of this year, KX launched KX Insights, a cloud-first platform for streaming analytics that has been certified by KX to run natively on all major hyperscale cloud providers including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. KX Insights fully leverages the benefits of cloud architecture natively to deliver fast, scalable real-time data insights without the added burden of infrastructure, complicated upgrades or the need to optimize for different cloud environments.

The report is available to download here: https://kx.com/landing_pages/now-tech-forrester/?utm_source=News&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=Ntec.

