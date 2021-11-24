London, November 24th: KX, a worldwide leader in real-time streaming analytics, today announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Provider in the 2021 Gartner report titled “Streaming Data in Motion: The Collision of Messaging, Analytics and DBMS”. KX has been recognized in the Gartner report for offering event stream processing and time series database in a single package for optimized performance and ease of use.

The report states that “Most large organizations already have some systems that process streaming data. However, these systems are fragmented and only partially effective because of their architectural immaturity, incomplete technology infrastructure and lack of integration with other data assets.”[1]

Independent research conducted by KX mirrors this view, showing that 90% of US and UK firms believe that in order to remain competitive over the next three years, they need to increase investment in real-time data analytics solutions. However, getting access to the right technologies and skills is a primary obstacle for many firms[2].

“We’re pleased to be named in the Gartner report which makes a compelling business case for adopting real-time systems to drive greater business value," says Kathy Schneider, Chief Marketing Officer at KX. “We’re seeing organizations in sectors as diverse as financial services, automotive, telecommunications, energy and hi-tech manufacturing implement streaming data technologies to drive real time decision-making for greater operational efficiency and competitive differentiation.”

According to Gartner, by 2022 most business systems will feature real-time data capabilities[3] while the combined license revenue for the four major categories of event streaming software will grow at 14% to 24% annually through 2025.[4]

KX is a leading technology for real-time data analytics and decision intelligence. Built on the kdb+ time-series database, KX is a high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence platform for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

