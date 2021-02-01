London, February 1st 2021: KX, (www.kx.com) the world’s fastest real-time streaming analytics software, has launched a new brand identity that reflects the unrivalled performance, speed and efficiency of its technology, which helps businesses turn their vast data into decisions.

Powering the most demanding data-driven decisions across capital markets for over 20 years, KX has been expanding into other sectors where real-time data is being harnessed to operationalise continuous intelligence and drive businesses forward. The refreshed brand aims to elevate and distinguish KX in the market as it focuses on accelerating growth.

KX’s bold new logo is a refinement of the letters and leverages their striking geometric design. The diamond shape formed between the ‘K’ and ‘X’ conveys real-time data analytics as always at the heart of the business, while being evermore recognised as the value driver for customers. The custom-designed moving imagery on the new KX.com website illustrates how data captured anywhere, anytime across various industries can take shape to drive business decisions and outcomes.

The brand refresh is further supported by KX’s new eBook called the ‘Microsecond Mindset’, which offers a 5-step approach for building a culture and capability around real-time data analytics and continuous intelligence. Independent research shows a majority of IT and data analytics professionals believe ‘real-time’ data can be a minute old or longer. In contrast, data analytics operating at the sub-second rate demonstrates significant benefits and competitive advantages. The ‘Microsecond Mindset’ aims to synthesise the key lessons from KX’s broad range of experience to help businesses looking to address this opportunity and challenge.

“Data analytics and continuous intelligence have always been at the heart of our business and our technology,” says Kathy Schneider, Chief Marketing Officer at KX. “As companies grapple with the enormous volume and variety of data coming in real-time and what is historical, they’re looking for a partner with the technology, expertise and experience to deliver results. Our refreshed brand reflected on our website with enhanced content aims to convey our leadership and support our growth ambitions expanding into new sectors.”

KX is part of First Derivatives, a global technology provider with 20 years of experience working with some of the world’s largest finance, technology, automotive, manufacturing and energy institutions. KX Streaming Analytics, built on the kdb+ time-series database, is an industry leading high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence platform. It delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries. The Group operates from 14 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific and employs more than 2,500 people worldwide.

