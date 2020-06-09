Move to TypeScript shrinks script size by 30%, ensuring seamless, fast user experience

London and Paris, 9 June 2020, Kameleoon today announced a major update to its personalization and A/B testing platform, reinforcing its position as the best-performing optimization tool on the market. This update follows substantial recent advances with new features aimed at developers, alongside the ability to handle the restrictions imposed by the latest Apple Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) 2.3 update.

Kameleoon logo

Central to the new release is a switch from JavaScript to TypeScript within its engine code, which has also been substantially rewritten. This means that the scripts deployed on visitor devices by sites using Kameleoon to deliver testing and personalization are now 30% smaller, at 30.7KB – under half the size of some rivals. This improves execution speed and the visitor experience, enabling brands to deliver seamless personalization and testing without any performance impact on visitors.

Designed for enterprise applications, TypeScript is an open-source programming language that adds functionality to JavaScript. TypeScript programs compile to JavaScript for both client-side and server-side execution. Moving to TypeScript increases the robustness of Kameleoon’s code, reduces development time and makes it easier to add custom developments for clients.

“At Kameleoon we are dedicated to ensuring our clients can deliver the most powerful personalization and testing programs to benefit the user experience, engagement and conversions,” said Frédéric De Todaro, Chief Product Officer, Kameleoon. “Our latest upgrades further improve our market-leading performance and functionality, helping our clients benefit when putting personalization and experimentation at the heart of their digital strategies.”

Apple’s latest update to ITP 2.3 imposes a seven day limit on storage of user data by sites accessed via the Safari browser on desktop or mobile. This significantly impacts testing and personalization, making experiment results unreliable - if visitors using Safari and involved in a test return to a site after more than seven days they will not see the same variant as before. Kameleoon solves this issue through server-side cookies synchronized with Local Storage, as explained in this article.

The latest update to Kameleoon also brings multiple customer benefits:

Move to beacon calls. This drastically reduces the number of network calls, improving performance for clients who run a large number of experiments and personalizations

Better, more flexible management of legal consent in line with regulations such as the GDPR and CCPA. Clients can easily define different levels of consent to respect privacy and meet all possible use cases and constraints.

New features for developers have also been recently introduced, including the ability to code experiments without needing to use the graphical editor, and Chrome Extension, which enables troubleshooting of live experiments, direct from the developer’s browser.

“I am glad Kameleoon has switched to TypeScript as we are already users and it brings lots of advantages - speed is definitely one of them. We can’t imagine working without it anymore,” added Henry Münster, Product Manager Testing & Senior Software Engineer, WELT Digital. “The new code editor and Chrome Extension are also game-changing features as they provide big steps forward for developers. We are still exploring the possibilities and features of Chrome Extension but it offers a large amount of information and insights into running tests, goals and data.”

All existing Kameleoon users will be automatically upgraded to the latest version of the platform, which went live on 3 June 2020, removing any possibility of migration issues.

-ends-

About Kameleoon

Kameleoon enables brands to create truly individual digital experiences, personalizing the customer journey to maximize engagement and ensure brands reach and exceed their marketing goals.

Its personalization platform measures visitors’ purchasing intention in real-time and adapts messages, content, navigation and offers on all channels. With features including A/B testing, manual user segmentation, AI predictive targeting, customer behavior tracking and real-time data, Kameleoon delivers an improved experience for each and every visitor.

Over 450 major companies rely on Kameleoon, making it the top SaaS platform for AI-driven personalization in Europe. These include leaders in ecommerce and retail (Lidl, Cdiscount, Rakuten), media (Mumsnet, L’Equipe, Axel Springer), travel (SNCF, Campanile, Accor), automotive (Toyota, Renault, Kia) and financial services (Axa, AG2R, Credit Agricole). Kameleoon is achieving annual three figure growth in both customers and revenues.

For more information visit our website, read our blog and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

PR contact:

Chris Measures

+44 7976 53147

cmeasures@kameleoon.com