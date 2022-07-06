Panasonic TOUGHBOOK provides digital solution to improve operational efficiencies and customer service capabilities for Kärcher, the worldwide cleaning equipment manufacturer.

BRACKNELL, UK. 6th July 2022 – Kärcher, the world market leader for effective cleaning machines, has equipped its 100 service technicians with Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 33 fully rugged notebooks. A video detailing the story can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qh44SyR9x9w.

TOUGHBOOK 33 runs diagnostics

The rollout of the 2-in-1 detachable devices has improved operational efficiencies and customer service capabilities for Kärcher, a German family-owned company that operates worldwide and is known for its pressure washers, window vacuum cleaners and floor cleaners, as well as its wide range of professional cleaning equipment. The company, with an annual turnover of €2.7 billion (2020), chose the devices for their rugged and flexible design, which enable the technicians to keep the extensive equipment portfolio running and perform diagnostic tests.

“We use the diagnostic software installed on the TOUGHBOOK notebooks to analyse data from our cleaning machines, including water dispensers, and municipal sweepers,” explained Thomas Wolski, Service Technician at Kärcher. “It is a very flexible device because there are many plug-in options, for example via HDMI cable or USB cable, and there are plenty of connectivity slots. The device is also robust and reliable. When it gets dropped, it always still works and there are no problems operating the tablet even when wearing thick gloves.”

“The most important requirement for the TOUGHBOOK 33 was that it should be a combination of tablet PC and notebook. It means Kärcher can decide if they want to use the system as a tablet on the go, or to plug it in and use it as a classic notebook,” said Andreas Wetzels, Key Account Manager Field Services at Panasonic Mobile Solutions. “The TOUGHBOOK devices help to ensure that Kärcher’s customers can use their cleaning systems for longer, and through this longer use, we are also helping to protect the environment.”

