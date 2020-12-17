First-of-its-kind intelligence platform will help brands make smarter, faster decisions by connecting consumer and market insights to performance marketing

San Francisco and London (December 17, 2020) – Kenshoo, a global leader in marketing technology, today announced its intent to acquire Signals Analytics, a pioneer in AI-powered analytics for market intelligence. The acquisition positions the company to solve the biggest challenge brands face in the post-COVID-19 era: How to catch up with accelerated e-commerce adoption and be best positioned to understand, engage and transact with consumers regardless of channel.

Kenshoo CEO and Co-Founder Yoav Izhar-Prato

Statistics demonstrating the failure of up to 95% of consumer product launches annually and up to 30% of marketing investments failing to generate return reflect a shopping landscape challenged by digitization, the emergence of disruptive Direct-to-Consumer models and increased sensitivity to consumer privacy. Brands face the need to rapidly transform engagement from mostly physical and linear to primarily digital and reiterative in order to remain competitive. This requires a shorter, more intelligent innovation cycle and better product planning followed by insights-driven launches and marketing execution. By establishing a first-of-its-kind AI-powered platform that connects internal and external data sets to surface insights across the entire marketing value chain, Kenshoo will empower enterprise clients to make stronger predictions and unleash their growth potential.

“Given the exponential growth we are experiencing in performance marketing, specifically around e-commerce, Kenshoo sees firsthand how brands make decisions to bring products to market online,” said Kenshoo CEO and Co-Founder Yoav Izhar-Prato. “The channel discussion is changing from media platforms to distribution types - Direct-to-Consumer or Retail - and we are relied upon to support those decisions. We looked for a powerful platform that best captured holistic consumer and market insights by connecting external data sets layered with cutting-edge, advanced analytics capabilities, and we found both in Signals Analytics. With a proven record in curating and augmenting external data and utilizing unique assets in AI/ML to infuse decisions with relevant, actionable insights for very prestigious brands, the team wowed us.”

Immediately, the companies’ combined assets create a connected knowledge graph across brand, consumer, product, campaign, publisher and market data silos. This enables consumer insights and analytics teams to streamline trend analysis in order to identify white space opportunities; provide marketers the ability to build more effective strategic plans; and give social, retail and publisher partners access to broader cross-channel intelligence to generate value.

“Signals Analytics was founded on the premise that more sound, timely market intelligence could improve business outcomes as a critical bridge to fast-moving customers,” said Gil Sadeh, Signals Analytics Co-Founder and CEO. “My co-founder Kobi Gershoni and I recognized that the way to get there was by extracting available market signals from the noise that were often missed given the sheer volume of data constantly generated online. By connecting these signals in a robust, configurable data fabric using patented AI and natural language processing, we have helped some of the world’s most discernible consumer brands accelerate product innovation, improve launch metrics, support marketing teams and ultimately drive growth. Joining forces with Kenshoo means we can advance our collective mission of enabling smarter, faster go-to-market decisions in the current, highly dynamic digital commerce era.”

About Kenshoo

Kenshoo is the leading marketing technology platform for brands looking to plan, activate and measure growth strategies across the most-engaging digital channels. Kenshoo offers the only marketing solution that combines data-driven insights and best-of-breed optimization to help make informed decisions, scale and measure performance across Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, Walmart, Roundel, Instacart, Apple Search Ads, Pinterest, Snapchat, Instagram, Verizon Media, Yandex, Yahoo Japan and Baidu. Kenshoo’s machine-learning algorithms and artificial intelligence leverage market signals and enable companies to predict and keep pace with the omnichannel customer journey. Kenshoo has 16 international locations and backing by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital and Bain Capital Ventures. Please visit Kenshoo.com for more information.

Kenshoo brand and product names are trademarks of Kenshoo Ltd. Other company and brand names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Signals Analytics

With next-generation advanced analytics, Signals Analytics powers the future of market intelligence with the scale and speed of AI. The configurable data platform connects and classifies countless rich, external sources into unified contextual data, and augments analytic applications with unparalleled accuracy and scale. Patented machine learning, NLP and data automation technologies leapfrog traditional approaches of data collection and management to help organizations maximize the impact of advanced analytics and harness the power of external data to drive successful business outcomes. Business users, consumer and market insights teams and data & analytics organizations leverage the platform to surface powerful trends and predictive insights and benefit from business-ready applications and integrations of the data into their business intelligence environments. Trusted by an impressive roster of global brands including Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, Roche, Mars and others who experience higher sustainable growth, faster time to insight and other data-driven benefits, Signals Analytics is redefining the world of market intelligence. For more information visit www.signals-analytics.com.

– # # # –

Contact

Uday Radia

CloudNine PR

+44 (0)7940 584161

uradia@cloudninepr.com