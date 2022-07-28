Announces Seed Funding of $4.2M to accelerate Kensu’s growth, open US Headquarters and continue to set the standard for data observability at the source.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA., JULY 28, 2022 -- Kensu, the data observability company, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Eleanor Treharne-Jones as Chief Executive Officer to accelerate its global growth and U.S. expansion.

Eleanor Treharne-Jones

Eleanor’s appointment enables founder Andy Petrella to take the role of Chief Product Officer and focus on developing the Data Observability Driven Development (DODD) Method that he created, the Kensu data observability platform that delivers it, and the authoritative text on Data Observability.

Eleanor has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience, including a decade in the data industry. Her most recent roles include Chief Revenue Officer for Odaseva, an enterprise data management for Salesforce, and Senior Vice President for TrustArc, a leader in data privacy management. She is experienced in driving innovation and growth in emerging markets and leading global high-performing teams in Europe, U.S., and APAC.

Alexis van de Wyer, Kensu Investor, Board Member, and former CEO of AdsWizz (acquired by Pandora/SiriusXM) said: “With organizations continuously investing in data and pipelines becoming more complex, the Data Observability market is at an inflection point, with the potential to grow as quickly as Application Observability grew in the 2010s. We were looking for someone who could leverage this opportunity and simultaneously grow the business in the U.S. market as well as Europe. Eleanor has the right skills and experience to position Kensu as a leader in this fast-growing space.”

Kensu also announced today that the company had secured $4.2M of seed funding to support expansion into the U.S. market and continued investment in product innovation and development. Kensu’s investors include Belgavia and The Faktory and collectively the team has a successful track record of supporting innovative European businesses with high potential growth.

Eleanor Treharne-Jones said “The Kensu data observability platform is a game-changer in the emerging market of data observability. Kensu’s approach goes beyond simply scanning data files and monitoring data at the source, providing data teams with accurate and complete information, and an increased return on their data investment. I’m excited to join Kensu at this critical time and work with committed investors and a talented team to accelerate Kensu’s global growth.”

About Kensu.io

Kensu’s data observability solution allows data teams to reduce risks and costs related to data incidents. It also helps them scale up value creation from their data.

Its disruptive approach goes beyond simply scanning data files and collecting application logs here and there: it monitors data at the source, where and when the applications are using it.

Data teams are always in control, troubleshooting data issues faster and preventing them from propagating. Hence, they can trust what they deliver and get the most out of their investment in data.

