Kerseys Solicitors, based in Ipswich and Colchester, has chosen electronic document bundling software from leading legal software innovator Zylpha (www.zylpha.com).

By utilising technology to improve productivity, the move has proved extremely timely with remote working, coupled with the need to produce bundles in a more efficient and effective manner. By using Zylpha Document Bundling, Kerseys can produce and amend electronic document bundles in a fraction of the time it would take to produce them manually.

Trudy Hooper

Trudy Hooper IT & Business Operations Manager at Kerseys Solicitors LLP said, "There are many products in the marketplace. We considered the financial cost of service versus use of stationery and time spent for staff photocopying and scanning, along with delivery service levels from the supplier and ease of use for our family team. I was also looking for a product that was easy to use for members of staff.

“Having worked with Tim Long and his team at Zylpha previously, I knew I was going to receive great service. Zylpha was installed in just 5 minutes and I tested and used the product myself, setting up templates for future use to reduce even more time for the end user preparation of manual front page templates. I decided to use quick assist via Windows 10 to provide a 10-minute guide to the software to members of staff within our family team, which enabled them to feel comfortable with a change of process and use of the software.

“In my opinion, Zylpha is a great example of how technology can enhance your business without causing you headaches."

Ends

About Zylpha www.zylpha.com

Headquartered in Southampton, Zylpha is an innovative specialist offering tools for the legal profession including:

Secure electronic document production and delivery.

Court Bundling.

Integration with the MOJ Portal and Land Registry Business Gateway.

Links to agencies for AML and Identity Verification.

The company, which was founded by Tim Long its CEO, has won widespread acclaim in both the legal and local government sectors for its systems, which transform secure communications for court and case management bundles.

For more information, please contact:

Tim Long

Zylpha Ltd.

T: 01962 658881

t.long@zylpha.com

www.zylpha.com

Or

Leigh Richards

The Right Image

T: 0844 / 561 7586

M:07758372527

leigh.richards@therightimage.co.uk

www.therightimage.co.uk