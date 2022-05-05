Conference Will Feature Customer Success Stories, Product Demonstrations, Customer Excellence Awards and Keynote with Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph

London, May 5th, 2022 – Kofax®, a leading supplier of intelligent automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces speakers and sessions for Kofax Accelerate 2022, the premier intelligent automation conference kicking off on May 9 in the Americas, May 11 in Europe/Middle East, and May 17 in Asia Pacific. Free registration for Accelerate 2022 is now open.

Kofax Accelerate 2022 highlights include:

Keynote with Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph : Marc Randolph will detail the company’s early-stage story and the value of innovation, persistence and optimism.

“Companies today are focused on improving business continuity and resilience so they can stave off future macro-economic shocks while remaining nimble enough to shift along with rapidly evolving customer habits. Companies are also focused on lowering the risk of becoming obsolete while increasing competitive advantage by using automation to synthesize business and customer data, performance analysis, and generate insights that support faster and better decisions,” says Chris Huff, Chief Growth Officer at Kofax. “Accelerate attendees will also benefit from customer stories, Kofax solution demos, and a first-hand look at our Cloud, Customer Experience, and Artificial Intelligence product vision and strategy.”

Kofax Accelerate 2022 will be held across three time zones to accommodate global attendees in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Americas: May 9 and 10 - 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): May 11 and 12 – 10:00 a.m. Central European Time

Asia Pacific / Japan: May 17 and 18 – 11:00 a.m. Singapore Standard Time

