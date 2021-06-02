Acquisition Extends Kofax’s Leadership Position in the Capture Marketplace While Enhancing Its Intelligent Automation Platform Capabilities

London, U.K. – June 2, 2021 – Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces it has acquired PSIGEN Software, Inc., a provider of document capture, content management and workflow automation software and solutions.

“We’re very pleased to welcome PSIGEN’s customers, partners and employees into the Kofax family and want to assure them that we’ll continue to sell, develop and support PSIGEN’s software and solutions,” says Reynolds C. Bish, Kofax’s Chief Executive Officer. “This acquisition adds to our existing document capture software and solutions, further extends our leadership position in the capture market, adds content management software and solutions to our product portfolio, increases our customer and partner ecosystem and enhances our intelligent automation platform.”

PSIGEN’s document capture software – PSIcapture – and its content management software – PSIsafe – offer robust capabilities and specific application solutions, such as quote-to-cash, accounts payable and accounts receivable, in an easy-to-deploy and cost-effective manner. The products are available via on-premises perpetual, on-premises term and cloud-based SaaS subscription licensing models and are primarily sold through more than 800 authorised resellers and distributors throughout North America and other regions.

“We’re thrilled to join Kofax and become a part of their impressive intelligent automation portfolio,” says Bruce Hensley, PSIGEN’s founder and Chief Executive Officer. “PSIGEN’s customers will benefit from Kofax’s much larger resources and global reach, and together we’ll be able to offer customers the broadest range of software and solutions in the marketplace to accelerate their digital workflow transformation journeys.”

About Kofax

Kofax enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™—today. Our Intelligent Automation software platform and solutions digitally transform content-intensive workflows. Customers realise faster time-to-value and increased competitiveness, growth and profitability by combining Kofax’s cognitive capture, RPA, process orchestration, analytics and mobile capabilities while increasing business resiliency and mitigating compliance risk. For more information, visit www.kofax.com. Read more on the Kofax Blog and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

