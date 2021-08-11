Acquisition Adds Cloud-Based Print Management Capabilities and Enhances Kofax’s Intelligent Automation Platform

Irvine, CA – Aug. 11, 2021 – Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces it has acquired Printix.net ApS, a cloud-based SaaS print management software provider.



“We’re very pleased to welcome Printix’s customers, partners and employees into the Kofax family and assure them we’ll continue to market, develop, support and increase investments in the Printix business,” says Reynolds C. Bish, Kofax’s Chief Executive Officer. “This acquisition allows Kofax to continue enhancing our intelligent automation platform, increase our customer and partner ecosystem and establish a strong position in the high-growth, cloud-based SaaS print management software market.”



Printix is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS print management software that helps businesses of all sizes eliminate the need to install traditional on-premise print management software—with the related print servers—enabling the benefits of modern and secure print management functionality. To date, Printix primarily has been marketed through a channel of managed service providers, distributors and cloud marketplaces. Kofax will extend these channels to leverage its large and well established MFD manufacturer and independent dealer partners.



“We are very excited to join Kofax and become a part of their impressive intelligent automation portfolio,” says Jesper Christiansen, Printix’s Chief Executive Officer. “This acquisition will allow Kofax to rapidly scale Printix’s market access, partner channels and customer base. Our existing customers and partners will benefit from Kofax’s much larger resources, global reach and broader portfolio of synergistic software and solutions, accelerating their digital workflow transformation journeys.”



“Quocirca’s Cloud Print Services 2021 study, based on organizations using a managed print service, revealed that overall, 67 percent say that they will increase their use of cloud print management by 2025, with a further 5 percent saying that they will move over to cloud-based printing completely,” says Louella Fernandes, Quocirca’s Director of print, imaging and managed services practice. “This acquisition is a natural fit for Kofax, which currently holds a leadership position in the broad print management marketplace and allows them to extend that leadership into cloud-based print management.”



