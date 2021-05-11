Highlights Include Intelligent Automation Luminaries, Customer Panels, Product Demonstrations, Premium Content Access and Kofax Customer Excellence Awards

London, UK – May 11, 2021 – Kofax®, a leading supplier of intelligent automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces speakers and sessions for Kofax Accelerate, the immersive virtual customer event launching on May 25. Free registration for Kofax Accelerate is now open.

Kofax Accelerate will feature:

Keynote Session by Astronaut Chris Hadfield : Col. Chris Hadfield, often referred to as “the most famous astronaut since Neil Armstrong,” will deliver a keynote address during the conference titled "Accelerate to Tomorrow."

: Col. Chris Hadfield, often referred to as “the most famous astronaut since Neil Armstrong,” will deliver a keynote address during the conference titled "Accelerate to Tomorrow." Kofax Executive Sessions : Kofax Chief Executive Officer Reynolds C. Bish will discuss the future of digital workflow transformation. Kofax Chief Strategy Officer Chris Huff will discuss Kofax’s strategy for innovation and optimizing the customer experience, and Kofax Executive Vice President of Customer Success Kevin McKay will talk about recent investments Kofax has made to accelerate a customers' path to success.

: Kofax Chief Executive Officer Reynolds C. Bish will discuss the future of digital workflow transformation. Kofax Chief Strategy Officer Chris Huff will discuss Kofax’s strategy for innovation and optimizing the customer experience, and Kofax Executive Vice President of Customer Success Kevin McKay will talk about recent investments Kofax has made to accelerate a customers' path to success. Customer Success Stories : Executives from ABN AMRO, Borusan Cat, Cerner Corporation and Rabobank will talk about the vision, impact and reach of their digital transformation programs. Other customer sessions are also on the Accelerate agenda.

: Executives from ABN AMRO, Borusan Cat, Cerner Corporation and Rabobank will talk about the vision, impact and reach of their digital transformation programs. Other customer sessions are also on the Accelerate agenda. Automation Luminaries: Numerous sessions will be hosted by Kofax strategic alliance partners and digital transformation luminaries from organizations including Coupa, Google, Microsoft and Zinnov.

Numerous sessions will be hosted by Kofax strategic alliance partners and digital transformation luminaries from organizations including Coupa, Google, Microsoft and Zinnov. Kofax Customer Excellence Awards : Kofax Chief Marketing Officer Kathleen Delaney and Executive Vice President of Global Sales Tim Battis will announce Kofax customer awards across a range of categories including innovation, organizational impact and lifetime achievement. The awards recognize customers who have demonstrated significant ability to accelerate business growth and operational efficiency by harnessing Kofax's industry-leading Intelligent Automation Platform.

: Kofax Chief Marketing Officer Kathleen Delaney and Executive Vice President of Global Sales Tim Battis will announce Kofax customer awards across a range of categories including innovation, organizational impact and lifetime achievement. The awards recognize customers who have demonstrated significant ability to accelerate business growth and operational efficiency by harnessing Kofax's industry-leading Intelligent Automation Platform. New Product Previews : Attendees will have a first look at two major Kofax product releases. These announcements will showcase groundbreaking innovations Kofax has made in document capture, print management and intelligent automation for digital workflow transformation—helping customers work like tomorrow, today.

: Attendees will have a first look at two major Kofax product releases. These announcements will showcase groundbreaking innovations Kofax has made in document capture, print management and intelligent automation for digital workflow transformation—helping customers work like tomorrow, today. Exclusive Access to Premium Content: Kofax Accelerate attendees will also receive complimentary access to premium Kofax content such as training courses, product demonstrations and analyst research, including the Everest Group’s Intelligent Document Processing PEAK Matrix, 2021. High-value white papers, eBooks, case studies and how-to guides covering automation best practices and strategy also will be available in a library specially curated for Accelerate.

"Kofax is singularly focused on empowering our customers. The Accelerate 2021 agenda and the immersive, interactive experience attendees will have at the conference, fit that mission perfectly," says Kathleen Delaney, Chief Marketing Officer at Kofax. “Between the roster of intelligent automation visionaries and innovative customers speaking at the event, the preview of new products being showcased, and complimentary access to premium content typically for-pay, this event will arm organizations with the knowledge they need to accelerate their digital transformation success.”

Kofax Accelerate 2021 will be held in three time zones to accommodate attendees in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

May 25 and 26 – Noon Eastern / 9 a.m. Pacific | Americas

May 26 and 27 – 9 a.m. Central European Time | Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

June 3 and 4 – 10 a.m. Singapore Standard Time | Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ)

Register here for Kofax Accelerate: https://web.cvent.com/event/b187d038-47ba-47fe-afb7-34adf5d6c78f/regPage:910b3077-6a71-472d-b41f-4f8691c3e6e1. Or for more information go to: www.kofax.com/accelerate.

About Kofax

Kofax enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™—today. Our Intelligent Automation software platform and solutions digitally transform content-intensive workflows. Customers realize faster time-to-value and increased competitiveness, growth and profitability by combining Kofax’s cognitive capture, RPA, process orchestration, analytics and mobile capabilities while increasing business resiliency and mitigating compliance risk. For more information, visit www.kofax.com. Read more on the Kofax Blog and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

