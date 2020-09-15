New Release Focuses on Reducing the Time-to-Value and Improving the User Experience by Streamlining the Development and Deployment Solutions

Irvine, CA – September 15, 2020 – Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces a new release of its award-winning Intelligent Automation Platform. The new release accelerates organizations’ automation initiatives by streamlining the development and deployment of solutions with enhanced AI-powered document intelligence, low-code capabilities and simplified integration to third-party software applications.

In addition, Kofax’s Intelligent Automation Platform can now orchestrate and leverage its market-leading cognitive capture with Kofax’s RPA software as well as other leading third-party RPA products. Many customers use more than one RPA product but struggle to scale those solutions. Kofax customers can now use its market-leading cognitive capture and process orchestration to seamlessly govern and scale Kofax RPA and third-party RPA products, such those from UI Path™, Automation Anywhere™ and Blue Prism™.

“The major trends in automation are simplifying automation development and increasing the use of AI to broaden the automation opportunity,” says Maureen Fleming, Program Vice President of IDC’s Intelligent Process Automation Research. “Beyond broadening automation, AI is also supplementing low code to make the development experience faster, easier and less expensive to build high value automation regardless of whether development is handled by a professional or a citizen developer.”

"With the release of our next-generation Kofax Intelligent Automation Platform, Kofax is once again challenging the status quo. With the industry’s only truly integrated low-code, citizen developer-friendly platform, we're making it easier for innovators to digitally transform the workflows that create business agility, resiliency and provide a competitive advantage," says Chris Huff, Chief Strategy Officer at Kofax. “Our best-in class AI-powered Cognitive Capture helps customers solve business challenges like document classification, customer sentiment analysis and content extraction to achieve greater efficiencies and harness the value in documents, data and content to drive business transformation. By combining our platform with Kofax’s expanded global ecosystem, we’re helping customers rapidly automate work and connect systems, data and people through digital workflows allowing them to grow and scale to meet tomorrow's needs.”

This release of the Kofax Intelligent Automation Platform includes the following enhancements to Kofax TotalAgility:

Powerful low-code document intelligence for non-technical business users . Kofax brings its market-leading cognitive capture capabilities to business analysts and non-technical users solving content-centric challenges including classification and extraction from financial documents, contracts, forms and other information-intensive documents. With the ability to classify based on content and not just layout, customers can classify complex unstructured documents using a few sample documents.

. Kofax brings its market-leading cognitive capture capabilities to business analysts and non-technical users solving content-centric challenges including classification and extraction from financial documents, contracts, forms and other information-intensive documents. With the ability to classify based on content and not just layout, customers can classify complex unstructured documents using a few sample documents. More advanced AI embedded into the platform . Newly embedded and easily deployable machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) for uses including content classification, summarization and analysis, deliver more flexibility in how customers can analyze content and more power to process and understand complex unstructured documents.

. Newly embedded and easily deployable machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) for uses including content classification, summarization and analysis, deliver more flexibility in how customers can analyze content and more power to process and understand complex unstructured documents. Custom services enhancing workflows and collaboration . Custom services provide greater capabilities for enhancing workflows and connecting the Kofax Intelligent Automation platform with a growing ecosystem of technologies used within the enterprise. Organizations can place Kofax at the center of their highest value and most complex automation opportunities, bringing together people, documents and workflows that connect with any other software application.

. Custom services provide greater capabilities for enhancing workflows and connecting the Kofax Intelligent Automation platform with a growing ecosystem of technologies used within the enterprise. Organizations can place Kofax at the center of their highest value and most complex automation opportunities, bringing together people, documents and workflows that connect with any other software application. RPA Workforce of Choice. Kofax’s Intelligent Automation Platform now enhances integration with its powerful, native RPA solution as well as extending the company’s market-leading cognitive capture and orchestration capabilities to other RPA vendors including UiPath™, Automation Anywhere™ and Blue Prism™. With the ability to process unstructured data faster and more accurately, organizations can get more value from their RPA investments, regardless of their RPA vendor.

Existing customers on maintenance can take advantage of the free upgrade to Kofax TotalAgility 7.8 to enjoy these enhancements to the Kofax Intelligent Automation Platform.

