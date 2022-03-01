Recognition Follows Acquisition of Printix, a Cloud-Native SaaS Print Management Software Provider

Irvine, CA – March 1, 2022 – Kofax®, a leading supplier of intelligent automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Print Management Solutions Independent Software 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47348521, December 2021). The report notes, “Kofax utilizes a customer-centric approach to the print management market while maintaining a deep connection to the office equipment network worldwide.”

“Kofax's full range of print management solutions are augmented by a robust scan and imaging suite, allowing it to support all business types and strengthen its position in the report,” says Anne Valaitis, Research Manager for the Imaging, Printing and Document Solutions (IPDS) Team at IDC. “Further, the company's impressive ecosystem of solution partners and connectors have been vital to its success domestically and globally.”

According to IDC, “Kofax offers a broad set of capabilities beyond traditional print and print management. ControlSuite, a flagship solution, is used to extend the general use of the MFP, integrating into major arteries of the business infrastructure. Kofax's core mission is to push document process automation, regardless of location, to the edges of business.”

Kofax’s recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape report follows the company’s acquisition of Printix, a cloud-based SaaS print management software provider. Kofax enables organizations to unleash the benefits of modern workplace printing with flexibility, scalability and ease of use, providing customers with a complete cloud-managed print infrastructure and secure printing environment.

“Kofax is transforming the print automation market by seamlessly integrating print and capture while providing intelligent automation extensibility to address content-intensive workflows,” says Chris Huff, Chief Strategy Officer at Kofax. “Our leadership position confirms the market is evolving and customers are prioritizing print infrastructure security and SaaS solutions to address the expanded business networks comprised of in-office, at-home, and mobile devices.”

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Kofax

Kofax enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™—today. Our Intelligent Automation software platform and solutions digitally transform content-intensive workflows. Customers realize faster time-to-value and increased competitiveness, growth and profitability by combining Kofax’s cognitive capture, RPA, process orchestration, analytics and mobile capabilities while increasing business resiliency and mitigating compliance risk. For more information, visit www.kofax.com. Read more on the Kofax Blog and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

