Combined Solution Digitally Transforms Content Workflow, Governance, Reporting, Security, Compliance and Productivity

London UK – June 4, 2020 – Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces a partnership with Microsoft. The partnership delivers more value to Microsoft Universal Print users by letting them seamlessly leverage Kofax ControlSuite, the company’s award-winning print management and cognitive capture software solution, across a wide range of printers and multi-function devices (MFD). As more enterprises migrate to the cloud and more highly distributed work forces become the norm, organisations need to provide employees with a secure and easy-to-use print and cognitive capture experience.

Universal Print, Microsoft's cloud-based print infrastructure, addresses this with a simple, rich and secure print experience for users. When combined with Kofax ControlSuite, IT departments don’t need to dedicate time and resources to configure print servers and local devices, thus alleviating much of the print administration effort and expense. Kofax ControlSuite works across the most comprehensive range of printers and multi-function device (MFD) brands and models, as well as mobile devices, and adds to this seamless experience.

“Kofax and Microsoft share a common goal of helping customers digitally transform business operations and workflow to drive enhanced efficiency, productivity and experience,” says Chris Huff, Chief Strategy Officer at Kofax. “ControlSuite and Universal Print represent the future of work, providing customers a modern print infrastructure delivered through cloud services. Customers benefit from Microsoft’s cloud services while Kofax ControlSuite provides a single print management, cognitive capture and output management platform across the enterprise, resulting in reduced cost of ownership and improved, secure experiences for employees.”

Kofax ControlSuite’s unique ability to provide print management, cognitive capture and output management means printing, scanning, content extraction and document workflows can be automated across any combination of hybrid systems and technologies. These include printers, MFDs, mobile and desktop devices, email and print streams.

“Universal Print was designed to move key Windows Server print functionality to the Microsoft cloud so organisations no longer need on-premise print servers, and remove the need to install printer drivers on end-user devices,” says Issa Khoury, Principal Program Manager Lead at Microsoft. “Partnering with Kofax, we’re able to offer Kofax and Microsoft customers the joint value of Universal Print and ControlSuite and elevate user experience to the next level.”

Microsoft’s Universal Print is currently in private preview and will be available soon to Microsoft 365 users. Microsoft and Kofax hosted a joint webinar discussing the functionality of Universal Print and Kofax ControlSuite.

About Kofax

Kofax enables organisations to Work Like Tomorrow™—today. Kofax’s Intelligent Automation software platform helps organisations transform information-intensive business processes, reduce manual work and errors, minimise costs, and improve customer engagement. We combine RPA, cognitive capture, process orchestration, mobility and engagement, and analytics to ease implementations and deliver dramatic results that mitigate compliance risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. For more information, visit kofax.com.

# # #

© 2020 Kofax, Inc. Kofax is a registered trademark of Kofax Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Nicola Males/Vidushi Patel

07976 652491

prkofax@vanillapr.co.uk