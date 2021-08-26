Takes Top Spot in PDF Editors Category

London, U.K. – August 26, 2021 – Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces TrustRadius has recognised Kofax Power PDF™ with a 2021 Top Rated Award. The product was also previously recognised by TrustRadius with its 2021 Best Feature Set and Best Customer Support Awards.

Kofax Power PDF Earns 2021 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius

With a trScore (an algorithm that calculates a product’s scores based on a weighted average of reviews and ratings) of 8.8 out of 10 and 645 verified ratings and reviews, Kofax Power PDF is recognised by the TrustRadius community as the most powerful player in the PDF Editors category, finishing No. 1.

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they’re not influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. A detailed criteria breakdown is available on the methodology and scoring TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners.

“Because it's based purely on reviews from actual customers and not influenced by analyst opinions, this award truly reflects the value Kofax Power PDF offers,” says Kathleen Delaney, Chief Marketing Officer at Kofax. “Creating, editing and managing PDF files is a part of everyday life for so many of today’s professionals, and Kofax Power PDF aligns perfectly with our mission to develop and innovate on products to make their lives easier.”

Kofax Power PDF 4 is built specifically for easy creation, management and sharing of PDF files. With improved adherence to accessibility standards, increased compliance through new redaction capabilities, expanded integrations with native cloud storage providers and efficiency improvements through enhanced e-signature integration, Kofax Power PDF lets you do more, faster, smoother and more securely.

With more than two million global users, Kofax Power PDF 4 significantly boosts worker productivity with improved digital accuracy and integrated e-signature capabilities.

About Kofax

Kofax enables organisations to Work Like Tomorrow™—today. Our Intelligent Automation software platform and solutions digitally transform content-intensive workflows. Customers realise faster time-to-value and increased competitiveness, growth and profitability by combining Kofax’s cognitive capture, RPA, process orchestration, analytics and mobile capabilities while increasing business resiliency and mitigating compliance risk. For more information, visit www.kofax.com. Read more on the Kofax Blog and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50 percent from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners and Next Coast Ventures.

