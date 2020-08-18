Provides Expanded Accessibility to Support Highly Distributed Mobile Workforces

London, UK – August 18, 2020 – Kofax®, the leader in Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces the release of Power PDF™ 4, the latest edition of the #1 global alternative to Adobe® Acrobat® with over two million users. Formerly Nuance Power PDF, Kofax Power PDF 4 increases worker productivity with improved digital accuracy and integrated e-signature capabilities of Kofax SignDoc®.



Kofax Power PDF is built for business users to provide an easy way to create, manage and share the highly popular PDF file format. Power PDF 4 offers significant value for companies looking to increase productivity while reducing costs. It supports today’s work-at-home, highly distributed and mobile workforces with a huge leap forward in document scanning accuracy, integration with Microsoft OneDrive and expanded accessibility – in alignment with U.S. and E.U. requirements. Moreover, it works across devices and platforms and easily shares documents in the cloud.

Power PDF 4 is seamlessly integrated with Kofax’s SignDoc e-signature solution, helping organisations automate the time-intensive process of signature execution and management. Companies of all sizes can use a single solution to meet simple to complex needs and workforces, critical in today’s ever-changing environment.

"As companies continue to manage the rapidly changing global situation, Kofax Power PDF 4 provides the perfect solution to go digital, organise files and implement e-signature management for remote workers,” says Maureen Polte, Vice President of Commercial Products at Kofax. “Already stretched IT teams gain an advantage because standardising on Power PDF will meet all users’ needs, from simple to complex, while reducing licensing costs, saving time and delivering strong security controls.”



PDF software can be costly, require extensive support and needs to be secure. In contrast, Kofax Power PDF 4 works like other Microsoft Office desktop products, so it’s easy to learn, works across devices and platforms, and offers security controls critical to enterprises.

Key features of Kofax Power PDF 4 include:

E-signature management. Saves time through integrated Kofax SignDoc. Power PDF 4 customers have easy access to the new SignDoc Cloud from Kofax.

Industry-leading OCR. Delivers the most accurate versions of documents including improved recognition for local languages with the most recent version of Kofax's OCR technology.

Meets U.S. and E.U. accessibility requirements. Adherence to standards through accessible PDF output from Office.

Expanded use of export add-in code to improve file consistency and accessibility compliance.

A new, modern user interface.

Expanded Bates Numbering for the legal industry. Application across a PDF Portfolio.

Build workflow connectors. Ready-to-go Published Connector SDK speeds connecting workflows.

More OneDrive Connector options. Allows direct cloud connections and also supports multiple OneDrive accounts.

For a limited time, current users of Power PDF 3 can realise a 50% licensing savings when they upgrade to Power PDF 4.

About Kofax

Kofax enables organisations to Work Like Tomorrow™—today. Kofax’s Intelligent Automation software platform helps organisations transform information-intensive business processes, reduce manual work and errors, minimise costs, and improve customer engagement. We combine RPA, cognitive capture, process orchestration, mobility and engagement, and analytics to ease implementations and deliver dramatic results that mitigate compliance risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. For more information, visit kofax.com.

